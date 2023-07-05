Aces Walk off Rainiers in Memorable Fourth of July Win

Reno, NV - Pavin Smith was the hero in an 11-10 walkoff Reno Aces (4-3, 48-34) Independence Day Victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (3-4, 41-41) Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Smith drove in the culminating run in a furious five run ninth for the BLC Nine. The inning started with a Phillip Evans walk and slowly but suddenly turned into an outstanding comeback win.

The Aces were in an early 4-0 hole and came out firing in the home half of the first. Diego Castillo led it off with a walk before Buddy Kennedy doubled him home, extending his on base streak to 39 games. Phillip Evans followed with an RBI double of his own, scoring Kennedy.

Reno didn't score again until the eighth, when they rallied with four runs to tie the game. Kennedy singled in Jorge Barrosa with two outs, a key knock in a key spot. The Rainiers responded with four runs in the top of the ninth before a raucous Aces rally. Jake Hager had three hits and Dominic Canzone added four in the win.

Bryce Jarvis struck out six in his start, allowing five runs on six hits. Jarvis pitched much better than his final line suggests as a softly hit, two-out double in the first found grass to score two runs. Jarvis set down the last 10 and 14 of the final 15 he faced. Luis Frías added another scoreless inning to his ledger and hasn't allowed a run in his last 10 innings.

The Aces and Rainiers continue their six game series Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT. Happy Fourth of July!

Aces Notables:

- Pavin Smith: 2-for-6, walkoff hit

- Dominic Canzone: 4-for-5, 2 R

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-5, 2 RBI, BB

- Jake Hager: 3-for-4

The Aces will continue their six games series with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. PT.

