Boone's Double Lifts Isotopes to Thrilling 5-4 Victory

Oklahoma City, OK - Playing in his first game as a professional in his hometown, Trevor Boone delivered the most clutch hit of the evening in a contest filled with twists and turns.

With Albuquerque trailing 4-3, Boone stepped to the plate with two on and two out in the eighth inning and ripped a two-run double down the line. His heroics provided the eventual decisive margin as the Isotopes prevailed 5-4 over the Dodgers for their sixth triumph in the last seven contests.

The Isotopes plated the game's initial two tallies before Oklahoma City then scored four unanswered. Albuquerque was behind 4-2 heading into the eighth, but Aaron Schunk brought the visitors within one on a base hit, then Boone came through.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque secured their fourth victory when trailing after seven innings (May 6 vs. Sugar Land, May 12 at Las Vegas, June 15 at Tacoma).

- The Isotopes are now 7-13 in one-run contests but have won their last three. It is the second time Albuquerque has been victorious in three consecutive one-run games this season (April 9-21).

- With the victory, Albuquerque snapped a season-worst seven-game road losing streak. It was the second time it has taken place, also occurring May 13-June 3 at Las Vegas and Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes stole five more bases tonight, giving them at least one steal in six consecutive ballgames, their longest streak since April 23-May 1, 2017 (seven games). Albuquerque has 13 stolen bases in the last three contests, their most in a three-game span since at least 2005. Easily accessible data is not available to determine if it happened in the 2003 or 2004 seasons.

- Michael Toglia extended his career-best hit streak to 12 games with a single in the fourth inning. Additionally, he has reached base safely in 21 straight contests. Toglia has eight homers, 25 RBI and 21 walks during the on-base streak.

- Jimmy Herron stole two bases for the second time in three nights and fourth time this season. At the plate, he is 9-for-22 with a double, two homers and six RBI over the last six games.

- Cole Tucker delivered an RBI double, his 11th extra-base hit over his last 21 contests. He is slashing .366/.400/.548 with eight doubles, three homers, 13 RBI and 10 multi-hit games during the stretch.

- Aaron Schunk established a new career-high by hitting safely in his 12th consecutive ballgame. He has compiled a slash line of .346/.404/.500 with a pair of doubles, homers and 11 RBI during the streak. Schunk has multiple hits in six of the 12 games.

- Boone has recorded multiple RBI in back-to-back contests for the first time since May 21-22, 2022 with Triple-A Fresno (seven total RBI in that stretch).

- Albuquerque has registered double-digit hits in five straight games, their third-longest streak this season.

- Karl Kauffmann worked into the sixth inning for the fifth time in his last six Triple-A starts. He allowed ten hits, tying his career-worst reached on April 18 this year vs. Oklahoma City. Tonight was the eighth time in 18 total appearances this season (Albuquerque and Colorado) that Kauffmann walked more batters than he struck out.

- Kyle Johnston earned the win in his Rockies organizational debut, tossing 1.2 innings without allowing a run.

- Michael Petersen became the 17th player to make his Triple-A debut for the Isotopes this season, striking out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning.

- Tommy Doyle earned the save for his second consecutive outing. It was his 11th straight appearance not allowing an earned run, dating back to June 1. Doyle has allowed two unearned runs during the stretch, both as result of an automatic runner placed on second base in extra innings.

- The Dodgers recorded just one extra-base hit, the 12th time Isotopes pitching has held their opponent to zero or one in a game this year. It was also the third occurrence in the last nine contests.

- Despite only trailing by one run, outfielder Drew Avans took the mound for Oklahoma City in the ninth, due to the fact the team is shorthanded from a pitching standpoint. Avans was a two-way player in college at Southeastern Louisiana University and worked a scoreless frame.

On Deck: The Isotopes will aim for their second consecutive victory Thursday as right-handed pitcher Jeff Criswell is slated to start. Right-hander Landon Knack will receive the assignment for the Dodgers. First pitch from Oklahoma City is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).

