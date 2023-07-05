OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (5-2/32-50) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (6-1/56-24)

Game #81 of 148/Second Half #8 of 75/Home #39 of 73

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Karl Kauffmann (2-4, 7.06) vs. OKC-RHP Keegan Curtis (2-1, 7.88)

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look for a seventh consecutive win when they continue their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won six straight games for their longest winning streak since a season-best 10-game winning streak May 9-19. It's the team's third win streak of six or more games this season.

Last Game: Michael Busch and Steven Duggar homered, and Devin Mann recorded two doubles in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 7-4 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers won a sixth straight game after grabbing the lead in the first inning on a two-run double by Mann. Albuquerque's Cole Tucker hit an inside-the-park home run in the third inning to trim OKC's lead to 2-1. Busch connected on his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning, sending a fly ball to center field to extend OKC's lead to 3-1. With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, the Dodgers added two runs on a throwing error as part of a fielder's choice and Justin Yurchak hit a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 lead. Albuquerque scored three runs over the seventh and eighth innings, including a two-run homer by Willie Maclver to cut OKC's lead to two runs, but Duggar hit his fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 7-4 OKC lead.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Keegan Curtis (2-1) is slated to open tonight. It is the second time in six games the Dodgers have had to employ a bullpen game...Tonight is Curtis' first start and 11th appearance of the season with the Dodgers. He most recently pitched 2.0 innings of scoreless relief Monday in Sugar Land, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout...He pitched a season-high 3.0 innings June 30 in Sugar Land, allowing three hits, including a homer, and one run. He issued one walk and recorded a season-best five strikeouts...Curtis has allowed just one run and seven hits over his last four games, totaling 9.0 innings...He last started a game Sept. 23, 2022 for OKC in El Paso and was charged with the loss after allowing two runs and five hits over 1.1 innings...This is his first meeting of the season with the Isotopes and first since Sept. 17, 2022 in Albuquerque when he pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of relief and the win during OKC's 11-8 victory.

Against the Isotopes: 2023: 5-2 2022: 12-6 All-time: 133-107 At OKC: 75-42

The Dodgers and Isotopes are meeting for their second series of the season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark of 2023...The teams played one series during the first half of the season, but will play three series (18 G) during the second half...The Dodgers won the first series between the teams April 18-23 in Albuquerque, 4-2, and won four of the final five games of the set...Ryan Ward led OKC with 11 hits in the road series, while Hunter Feduccia went 10-for-18 and had 13 RBI, including two home runs...OKC batted .323 in the series, outscoring the Isotopes, 50-39, and outhitting them, 74-54...The Dodgers won the 2022 series between the teams, 12-6, and went 8-4 at home...Last season, the Dodgers outscored the Isotopes, 128-87, and hit 28 homers compared to Albuquerque's 19...Six of the 18 games played between the teams in 2022 were decided by one run, and so far two of the first seven games this season have been one-run games...The Dodgers have not lost a season series to Albuquerque since 2017, going a combined 6-0 against the Isotopes in 2018 and 2019, 9-9 in 2021 and 12-6 last season.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers have won six straight games and are 6-1 to start the second half of the PCL season. The Dodgers own a 56-24 record overall and lead the Minors in overall wins, winning percentage and road wins (30-12) this season...The Dodgers reached 55 wins in 79 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 55 wins in a season since 2005 was in 86 games when the 2015 OKC Dodgers went 55-31...The Dodgers are 32 games above .500 for the first time during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). Before this month, the team's previous best mark of 30 games above .500 was only achieved once in September 2015 (85-55)...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), the team's best previous record through 80 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 53-27...OKC is 34-13 since May 9 and has lost consecutive games just twice during the 47-game stretch...The Dodgers finished the first half with a 50-23 record and won the Pacific Coast League's first-half championship. By virtue of winning the first half in the split-season format, the Dodgers will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against the winner of the second half (or second-place finisher should the Dodgers also win the second half)...The Dodgers are 26-12 at home, having won 20 of the last 29 and 23 of the last 33 games in Bricktown. The team has now won seven straight home series openers.

Four Score: The Dodgers pitching staff has yet to allow more than four runs in a game during the second half of the PCL season and have allowed four runs or less for seven consecutive games, in nine of their last 11 games and in 10 of the last 13 games. This is the team's second-longest stretch of the season allowing four runs or less as the team allowed four runs or less in eight straight games April 21-30, however that stretch included three seven-inning games as part of doubleheaders. The team has posted a league-low 3.03 ERA over the last 11 games (33 ER/98.0 IP) after owning a 6.28 ERA over the previous 17 games...Last night was the first time in six games the pitching staff allowed more than two runs. OKC had allowed two runs in five consecutive games June 29-July 3, marking the first time since June 23-27, 2017 that the Dodgers have held an opponent to two runs or less in five straight...Yesterday Justin Hagenman pitched a season-high 5.0 innings - matching his career high - allowing one run, five hits, two walks and five strikeouts. OKC's starters have already exceeded their win total through four games in July (four) as the group had in all of June (three) when the starters collectively posted an 8.07 ERA and averaged about 4.0 innings per start. Over the last four games, starting pitchers have combined to allow two runs - both on solo home runs - and 14 hits over 22.0 innings, with eight walks and 28 strikeouts....The pitching staff recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a fifth straight game Tuesday (53 K) - tying their longest stretch of double-digit strikeout games this season, set April 18-22 (48 K) in Albuquerque...The Dodgers held the Isotopes 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position last night and have held opponents 5-for-49 (.102) with runners in scoring position over the last seven games.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann went a team-leading 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored Tuesday night. Mann increased his league-leading doubles total to 30, which also ranks tied for the most in all of the Minors...Mann is on a seven-game hitting streak, going 12-for-29 with two home runs and four doubles. He's also hit safely nine of his last 10 games (15x42) and in 12 of his last 14 games (21x53)...Mann's 43 extra-base hits this season lead the PCL and are tied for third overall in the Minors. His 13 home runs, 82 hits and 62 RBI all pace the Dodgers. All of his home runs have been hit since May 7 (42 games) and he sits tied for third in the PCL in homers during that time. He's now gone deep nine times in his last 22 games...Mann has hit a career-high 30 doubles in 70 games after his previous career-high mark of 27 doubles was set over 110 games with Double-A Tulsa in 2021. Last year, Michael Busch and Miguel Vargas led the Dodgers with 32 doubles apiece over 111 and 113 games, respectively...Mann's .597 SLG and 1.018 OPS are second in the PCL and his RBI total ranks tied for fourth...He leads all Dodgers minor leaguers in RBI, doubles and total bases (151).

Buschwacked: Michael Busch went 2-for-4 with a double and home run last night. He homered for the second time in four games and has six homers over his last 11 Triple-A games...In his first five games since his most recent option to Triple-A, Busch is 7-for-19 with five extra-base hits, including two homers, six RBI and has reached base in 14 of 26 plate appearances....In his last 14 games with OKC, Busch is 24-for-55 (.436) with 16 extra-base hits and 21 RBI and has hit safely in 12 of the 14 games...His 1.014 OPS at Triple-A this season ranks third in the PCL.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit two homers last night and have now homered in five straight games, hitting nine homers over the stretch. This is OKC's longest stretch of games with a home run since a season-best nine-game run June 3-13 (20 HR)...Since June 3, the Dodgers have hit 41 homers over 25 games after the team hit 47 homers over the first 55 games of the season (March 31-June 2) - second-fewest in the league during that time. They have gone deep at least once in 21 of the last 25 games...On the other hand, the Dodgers allowed two homers last night after holding opponents to two total homers over the previous four games. Last night was just the second time in the last eight games OKC allowed more than one homer in a game.

Inside Job: The inside-the-park home run hit by Albuquerque's Cole Tucker in the third inning Tuesday night was the second inside-the-park home run allowed by the Dodgers this season, following Luis Liberato June 6 at El Paso. It was the first inside-the-park homer at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since OKC's Jason Martin hit one July 23, 2022 against Sacramento and was the first by an opponent since June 26, 2014 by Omaha's Paulo Orlando.

Carrying the Freit: David Freitas had Tuesday night off, but on Monday in Sugar Land, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk to extend his hitting streak to 11 games - the longest active hitting streak for an OKC player, tied for the second-longest active hitting streak in the league and third-longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player. During the streak, Freitas is 13-for-44 (.295) with seven RBI and eight runs scored. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season when he hit safely in 12 straight games with Triple-A San Antonio Aug. 3-16, 2019...He has hit safely in 13 of his 14 total games with OKC this season, batting .308 (16x52) with four doubles, two homers, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored.

The Warden: Ryan Ward drew two walks and scored two runs last night as he extended his on-base streak to 12 games - the longest current on-base streak by an OKC player and tied for his longest on-base streak of the season. Over his last 19 games (since June 9), Ward is slashing .271/.414/.629 with 12 extra-base hits (6 HR) and 16 RBI.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have scored first in seven straight games and have not trailed at any point during their current six-game win streak...Hunter Feduccia's five-game hitting streak came to an end Tuesday, but he drew a walk and scored a run. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, going 22-for-47 (.468) with 10 extra-base hits, nine RBI, 14 runs scored and 10 walks...Kole Calhoun did not play Tuesday but hit a RBI double and scored a run Monday night as he extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is 11-for-28 during the streak with seven RBI...The Dodgers tied their season with three strikeouts last night, also marking the second time in four games they've whiffed just three times...OKC is just 6-6 on Wednesdays this season, including 2-3 at home.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.