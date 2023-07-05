Bees Fall on Independence Day

The Salt Lake Bees (40-41, 3-4) fell 8-7 to the Sacramento River Cats (38-43, 4-3) in front of a sold-out Independence Day crowd at Smith's Ballpark. The crowd of 14,354 was the largest crowd in Minor League Baseball on the holiday.

The Bees trailed 3-0 in the second but fought back with a pair of runs thanks to a Jack Lopez triple, Zach Humphreys double and Jordyn Adams single. The Bees were facing a 5-3 deficit in the sixth but took their first lead of the game with a four-run sixth inning, collecting six hits in the frame. The River Cats came back with a pair of runs in the seventh to tie things up and then plated a pair in the ninth on a solo home run from Joey Bart and a Ford Proctor double to retake the lead for good. Salt Lake was able to bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the final frame but could not bring a run across.

Lopez was the offensive star of the game for the Bees with a 3-for-5 game with a pair of runs scored. The bottom six batters in the Salt Lake order all scored at least one run. Bees' starter Carson Fulmer left the game after just two-thirds of an inning, allowing a single run on two hits. Cam Vieaux stepped up to throw four innings in relief allowing four runs. Jimmy Herget was saddled with his first loss of the season after giving up the pair of runs in the ninth.

The Bees and River Cats will meet for five more games at Smith's Ballpark during the series with the next coming Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

