John Ely and Gary Herron to be Inducted into Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced pitcher John Ely and official scorer Gary Herron will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame Saturday, July 15 in an on-field pre-game ceremony at Isotopes Park as part of Dukes Retro Night.

Ely played parts of three seasons with the Isotopes (2010-12) and etched his name into the club's record books. He is the franchise's career leader in victories (26) and tied for the most innings pitched (381.0), complete games (4) and shutouts (2). His 320 career strikeouts as an Isotopes pitcher ranks second all-time and his 65 starts is third on the career ledger. His dominant 2012 season remains the best season ever by an Isotopes hurler. Ely registered just the third Triple Crown by a pitcher in Pacific Coast League (PCL) history with his 14 victories, 3.20 ERA and 165 strikeouts. That year the right-hander earned mid-season and post-season PCL All-Star Team laurels and named the Isotopes and Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League Pitcher of the Year as well as PCL Pitcher of the Year.

Herron began his tenure as an official Minor League Baseball scorekeeper with the Albuquerque Dukes in 1983 and has scored nearly 1,700 games, including 1,004 contests for the Dukes (1983-1999) and 650-plus games and counting for the Isotopes (2003-present). Additionally, he was the scorekeeper for both the 1993 and 2007 Triple-A All-Star Games held in Albuquerque. Herron, a local journalist, has also authored two books detailing the rich history of baseball in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. His journalism career began at the Valencia County News-Bulletin in 1979 and he has served as the Sports Editor for the Rio Rancho Observer since 2000. The Albuquerque native spent time in the KOB-TV newsroom and has over a decade of radio experience.

