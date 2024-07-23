Fabian's Ninth-Inning Blast Sinks Isotopes, 8-7

July 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The 27th out once again proved to be the hardest for a team to record on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque led Round Rock 7-5 with two outs and a runner on first base in the ninth, when Andrew Knapp lofted a pop fly to center field. Greg Jones and Connor Kaiser converged, but the ball was knocked down by a swirling wind, and fell in for a bloop single. Sandro Fabian then launched the first pitch of his at-bat 441 feet over the Smith's Pavilion in left field, giving the Express an improbable 8-7 lead.

Kyle Barraclough then worked around a two-out single by Jameson Hannah in the bottom of the ninth, sending Albuquerque to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Topes Scope: - Tonight marked the fourth occasion in which the Isotopes lost a game when leading after eight innings in 2024 (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, June 19 at Oklahoma City, June 27 vs. Salt Lake). Additionally, Albuquerque fell after leading by at least three runs for the fourth time in their last 20 contests.

- The Isotopes have lost a minimum of four consecutive games on six occassions this year, and this is the first time since June 2-7 (five: finale vs. Oklahoma City, first four at Sacramento).

- Albuquerque has dropped 14 of their last 18 home games to Round Rock, dating back to Aug. 24, 2022. The Express have outscored the Isotopes 156-102 during the stretch.

- The Express launched four home runs (Hauver, Duran, Crim, Fabian), the 10th time Albuquerque has allowed at least a quartet. It is also the second time the pitching staff has suffered the fate in the last three nights, as it also occurred on Saturday in Sacramento.

- With the loss, Albuquerque dropped to 10-17 in contests decided by one run (8-8 at home).

- Greg Jones and Julio Carreras each tripled, the Isotopes 10th game with multiple three-baggers (last: June 30 vs. Salt Lake, two).

- At the plate, Albuquerque recorded 14 strikeouts, their ninth occurrence punching out that many times (last: July 7 at El Paso, 14).

- Jones tallied his 13th multi-hit game with the Isotopes in 2024, and fifth in his last eight starts.

- Carreras snapped an 0-for-13 drought by going 2-for-5 with a triple and double. It was his second contest with multiple extra-base hits this season (also: July 3 at El Paso, two doubles). Additionally, Carreras scored three runs for the second time in 2024 (also: June 15 vs. El Paso).

- Grant Lavigne entered the contest 2-for-33 with 17 strikeouts in his last 10 games, but finished the evening with a pair of singles and a walk.

- Trevor Boone struck out four times for the second time this season (also: June 8 at Sacramento).

- Elehuris Montero was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI singles, while also drawing two walks. It was his first three-hit game since April 23 vs. San Diego. Addtionally, Montero has racked up eight multi-hit performances in 13 contests since rejoining Albuquerque on July 5.

- Matt Koch surrendered all three Express runs in the ninth inning. Over his last 14 appearances, he has compiled a 11.57 ERA (14.0 IP/18 ER) with 29 hits allowed.

- Trevor Hauver sprinted around the bases for an inside-the-park home run in the third inning, the 11th allowed by Albuquerque in team history. It was the second by an Express player (also: Collin DeLome, July 16, 2010; first ever ITPHR surrendered by the club).

- Albuquerque scored first, snapping an eight-game streak in which their opponent plated the initial tally. It marked the longest stretch against the Isotopes pitching staff since at least 2019. On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet again Wednesday at 6:35 pm, with right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson slated to make his Albuquerque debut. Right-hander Tim Brennan will start for Round Rock.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 23, 2024

