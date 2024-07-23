Oklahoma City Baseball Club Opens Six-Game Home Series Tonight

July 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Baseball Club returns home to open a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers starting at 7:05 tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark following the All-Star Break and a weekend road series in Round Rock.

Oklahoma City and Tacoma play nightly this week with first pitch for games tonight through Saturday set for 7:05 p.m. and first pitch for Sunday's game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Promotional highlights throughout the home series include:

Tonight, July 23 (7:05 p.m.) - The series opens on a $2 Tuesday and guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

Thursday, July 25 (7:05 p.m.) - On 89ers Night every Thursday, players and coaches wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand. The 89ers played at All Sports Stadium from 1962-97 and won four league titles before the franchise relocated to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 1998.

During the Par-Tea Hour on Thursdays, guests age 21 and older can enjoy half-off Twisted Tea at the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Pad from when gates open to 30 minutes after first pitch and again during the Par-Tea Inning during the sixth inning of Thursday night games. The first 50 guests age 21 and older to visit the Par-Tea Pad on Thursdays will receive complimentary Twisted Tea-branded sunglasses.

Friday, July 26 (7:05 p.m.) - Friday Night Fireworks, presented by INTEGRIS Health, are scheduled to follow the game.

Kenna Lawson will be recognized during an INTEGRIS Health Home Run For Life pregame ceremony. Lawson was born with a rare neurological condition called Angelman syndrome that results in developmental disabilities and she has received treatment at INTEGRIS Health Children's. Home Run For Life recognizes individuals in the community who have overcome a significant medical event with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals. To symbolize the end of their battle against adversity, honorees take a home run lap around the bases.

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 p.m.) - Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can receive a game ticket, OKC hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

Sunday, July 28 (6:05 p.m.) - Players and coaches wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on City Celebration Sundays throughout the season. The jerseys and 405 area code caps were introduced last season as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City's original MAPS project that opened in 1998. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Ticket and Broadcast Information

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC home games are available now at okcbaseball.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$38. Group and season ticket packages are also available, including the new Summer Pass, which provides ballpark access to all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club regular-season home games.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Baseball home games are available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app and Sunday home games will be broadcast live on KOCB-TV in Oklahoma City (channel 34 on digital antennas and DirecTV; channel 11 on Cox cable). Additionally, all OKC Baseball games - home and road - are available to stream on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV and MLB At Bat with a subscription.

To view Oklahoma City's complete 2024 schedule, visit okcbaseball.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcbaseball.com.

