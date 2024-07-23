OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 23, 2024

July 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers (11-10/54-42) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (8-13/48-48)

Game #97 of 150/Second Half #22 of 75/Home #46 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Michael Mariot (5-5, 5.57) vs. OKC-LHP Alec Gamboa (2-4, 2.19)

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club returns home to open a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday...Following back-to-back road losses in Round Rock over the weekend, the team has lost three of the last five games overall and is 4-7 over the last 11 games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was held to five singles Sunday night and suffered its fifth shutout loss of the season, falling to the Round Rock Express, 4-0, at Dell Diamond. Round Rock took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a RBI double by Davis Wendzel followed by a RBI single by Sam Huff. The Express added a run in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Kellen Strahm. In the sixth inning, Round Rock's Matt Duffy hit into a fielder's choice and the play was coupled with an OKC throwing error that allowed the Express' fourth run of the night to score from second base. OKC was held without a hit over the final three innings of the series finale between the teams.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Alec Gamboa (2-4) looks to continue his recent success as a starter when he takes the mound against the Rainiers...Gamboa most recently pitched 5.2 scoreless innings July 11 against El Paso at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He allowed four hits and one walk with three strikeouts as he threw a season-high 78 pitches (55 strikes), but had to settle for a no decision in OKC's eventual 5-0 victory...Over his first two starts of July, Gamboa is 1-0 and has tossed a combined 11.2 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk with seven strikeouts while holding opponents to a .140 batting average and posting a 0.60 WHIP...He pitched 6.0 scoreless innings July 4 against Las Vegas in OKC, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. He faced 22 batters and retired 18, with two hits and two others reaching on errors and earned the win. It tied for the longest scoreless outing of the season by an OKC pitcher and was also Gamboa's longest overall outing since Aug. 10, 2022 when he pitched a career-high 7.0 innings with Double-A Tulsa...As a starter/opener this season, Gamboa has allowed four runs and 14 hits over 21.1 innings...Gamboa made one appearance for OKC from mid-April to early June, spending time on the Injured List until pitching one inning May 18 in Sacramento and then was placed on the Development List...Gamboa split the 2023 season between Double-A Tulsa and OKC, logging a career-high 37 appearances with a 3.66 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .196 BAA with 76 strikeouts in 76.1 innings. He made 23 appearances with OKC (three starts) in 2023 posting a 2-4 record and 4.91 ERA over 40.1 IP with 43 K's and 29 walks...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Fresno City College...Tonight is Gamboa's second appearance of the season against the Rainiers. On March 30 in Tacoma, he allowed one hit and one run in one-plus inning of relief with one walk and two strikeouts.

Against the Rainiers: 2024: 1-2 2023: 6-9 All-time: 63-68 At OKC: 39-27 The Rainiers and OKC meet for their second of three series of 2024 and first six-game series of the season...The teams opened the season against one another for a second straight year and the Rainiers won the three-game set, 2-1, at Cheney Stadium taking the first and third games, with all three games decided by one or two runs. The teams played 10 scoreless innings in the season opener March 29 before Tacoma secured a 1-0 walk-off win in 11 innings. Both teams scored 15 runs apiece. OKC hit five homers during the series and Andre Lipcius led the way for OKC, collecting five hits and five RBI as well as two homers...Last season, Tacoma won the season series, 9-6, and the Rainiers were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against last season, along with Albuquerque and Salt Lake. The Rainiers were also one of two teams to win five out of six games in the same series against OKC last season Aug. 8-13 at Cheney Stadium. It was the first time OKC lost five games within a series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 at home against Las Vegas, going 40 six-game series between 1-5 results, and OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts...In 15 meetings last season, Tacoma outscored OKC, 99-86, and hit 24 homers compared to OKC's 22. Tacoma drew 85 walks in the season series - 29 more than OKC...OKC has lost back-to-back season series against the Rainiers for the first time since 2006 and 2007...The teams meet 15 times in 2024, including 12 games in OKC with another six-game series upcoming at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Sept. 10-15...Going back to 2022, OKC is 9-16 over the last 25 games against the Rainiers.

Drawing a Blank: Oklahoma City suffered its fifth shutout loss of the season Sunday night in Round Rock and the team's first shutout defeat since a 6-0 loss to Reno May 26 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sunday was OKC's first shutout loss on the road since an 8-0 defeat in Sacramento May 16...OKC's five shutouts through 96 games are the most by the team since being shut out six times during the 2022 season over 150 games. OKC had two shutout losses in 2023 (148 G) and one shutout loss in 2021 (129 G)...Sunday also was the sixth time this season OKC did not collect an extra-base hit.

Where's the Beef?: Sunday marked the second straight game and third time this season OKC was held scoreless over the first nine innings of a game. Oklahoma City has now been held scoreless in 20 of its last 21 innings overall and in 20 straight non-extra innings. And during that 20-inning stretch, OKC has tallied one extra-base hit and a runner has advanced as far as third base just three times. Oklahoma City last scored a run in a non-extra inning during the seventh inning of Friday night's 10-6 win against Round Rock. On Saturday night at Dell Diamond, OKC was held scoreless through nine innings before scoring its placed runner in the 10th inning for the team's lone run of the night in Round Rock's 2-1 win in 10 innings. OKC was then shut out over nine innings Sunday at Dell Diamond...OKC has now been held to one run or less 15 times this season through 96 games. This is the first time since the 2019 season that OKC has been held to one run or less in at least 15 games in a season. OKC scored one run or less in 11 games in 2023 (148 G), in 13 games in 2022 (150 G) and in 11 games in 2021 (129 G). In 2019, it happened 21 times in 139 games.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney picked up a hit Sunday night and finished the three-game series in Round Rock 7-for-13 with two doubles and a home run, accounting for three of the team's four total extra-base hits. Sweeney has also hit safely in six straight games for the longest active hitting streak by an OKC player, batting .370 (10x27) with two doubles, two homers, four RBI and six runs scored...Sweeney has now hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games since June 27, collecting 22 hits and 10 RBI and scoring 12 runs while batting .328 (22x67). He has also hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games, batting .310 (26x84) since June 22 with 11 RBI and 13 runs scored...Sweeney leads OKC with 90 games played overall this season - tied for most in the PCL - and paces OKC with 18 hits through 14 games in July. He also ranks among the top 10 league leaders this season in runs scored (T-8th, 62), RBI (T-9th, 59) and total bases (10th, 157).

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia finished with OKC's lone multi-hit outing Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a walk. He extended his career-best on-base streak to 26 games - the second-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player and tied for the second-longest active on-base streak in the PCL. During the streak that started June 6, Feduccia has 27 hits with 17 RBI and 23 walks, batting .318 with a .468 OBP. His OBP is second-best in the PCL during that span...He has hit safely in four straight games, going 8-for-15 (.533) with three RBI and three walks, and has also hit safely in eight of his last nine games, batting .448 (13x29) with eight walks and a .579 OBP (OB 22/38 PA)...His 26-game on-base streak is one game shy of matching Trey Sweeney's team season-best on-base streak of 27 games...Feduccia ranks fifth overall in the PCL this season with a .419 OBP and eighth with a .301 AVG. He ranks tied for second among OKC players with 42 walks this season.

Summer Blues: OKC's overall record this season sits at 48-48 as the team is at .500 for the fifth time in July. This is the latest into a season OKC held a .500 record since Sept. 6, 2021 when OKC was 53-53. OKC's record last fell below .500 this season with a July 10 loss to El Paso (44-45), but before the that, the team had not been under .500 since starting 1-2...Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 11-21 over the last 32 games and owns the worst record in the PCL during that time and is one of three Triple-A teams will 11 wins or less during that stretch...Since June 12, OKC's .244 AVG is tied for lowest in the PCL, while the team's 148 runs scored and 270 hits are second-to-last in the league. On the pitching side, OKC's 184 runs are sixth out of 10 teams while the team's 5.37 ERA and 283 hits are fifth...OKC has lost at least four straight games three times over that period and the team has avoided to lose at least consecutive games just twice, going 6-14 following a loss...With eight series losses this season, OKC has already surpassed its 2023 total of six.

Climbing Up the Charts: Drew Avans is tied with Esteban Germán for second place all-time during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) in career hits with 413. Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (234) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 424 career games and 110 stolen bases, while ranking tied for second in hits (413) and tied for fourth in doubles (77)...Avans is currently in the midst of an 12-game on-base streak - his second of at least 12 games this season...He ranks second in the league with 74 runs scored, tied for second with seven triples, tied for third with 28 stolen bases, fifth with 53 walks and eighth with 98 hits.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers relievers Michael Grove (lat tightness) and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder inflammation) made their first appearances with OKC as part of Major League Rehab Assignments Sunday in Round Rock. Grove pitched a scoreless and hitless fifth inning, allowing one walk with one strikeout. He faced five batters and threw 22 pitches (16 strikes)...Graterol allowed one unearned run and one hit in the sixth inning with one strikeout. He faced six batters and was charged with an error on a throw to second base on a fielder's choice. He threw 20 pitches (16 strikes).

The Warden: Ryan Ward leads the PCL with 25 home runs and a .627 SLG. He also ranks fourth in OPS (.962), third with 46 extra-base hits, and ranks seventh with 70 RBI and 178 total bases although he has played in just 71 games, having missed more than three weeks of the season while on the Injured List in May...Including a home run during a rehab assignment in Arizona Complex League, Ward is up to 26 home runs this season - second-most in the Minors.

Around the Horn: Last night River Ryan became the fifth OKC player this season to make his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, joining Landon Knack, Andy Pages, Michael Petersen and Justin Wrobleski. Ryan allowed one unearned run over 5.1 innings in a no decision as the Dodgers beat San Francisco, 3-2...In each of OKC's last five wins, the team has scored at least five runs (33 total runs). However, in each of the team's last six losses, OKC has been held to three runs or less (12 total runs).

