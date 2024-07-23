Kate Flannery from "The Office" to Make Special Appearance at a Chihuahuas Game

El Paso, Texas - The Chihuahuas are thrilled to announce a special guest appearance by Kate Flannery, actress from the hit TV series "The Office," during their game on Thursday, August 1 at Southwest University Park. First pitch versus Oklahoma City (OKC), Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Flannery is an American actress known for her role as Meredith Palmer on the television series "The Office." She portrayed the character throughout the show's nine-season run, gaining popularity for her comedic timing and memorable moments on screen. Outside of "The Office," Flannery has appeared in various other TV shows, films, and theater productions, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

A special VIP meet and greet opportunity with Flannery will be available for the first 75 fans who purchase the ticket add-on, starting at 5:15 p.m. This exclusive event promises fans a chance to meet and interact with her up close.

Following the ceremonial first pitch, Flannery will continue to engage with fans on the concourse until 8:10 p.m. on a first come first served basis. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to meet one of television's most iconic personalities.

Tickets for this special event can be purchased online at epchihuahuas.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don't miss out on this rare opportunity.

The series versus OKC begins Tuesday, July 30 and ends Sunday, August 4. A complete list of promotions is below. Promotions are subject to change without notice. For more information, visit epchihuahuas.com or call 915-533-BASE (2273). CHIHUAHUAS VS. OKLAHOMA CITY SERIES PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY, JULY 30 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Tacos Tuesday presented by Cazadores

$3 Chicken Rolled Tacos (2 for $3) served in a cup with a choice of jalapeno crema or salsa roja

$3 Select 12oz canned beer

$6 Cazadores RTDs

Specials are available 2.5 hours after gates open

TICKET OFFER: Savings for Those Who Serve presented by AT&T

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Bark at the Park presented by GECU

A night for the Dawgs! Bring the family and grab a leash because your furry friend is invited! REMINDER : All patrons who enter with their furry companion must show proof of the following current vaccinations: Rabies, Distemper, Leprosis, Parvo, and Bordetella. NO EXCEPTIONS. Failure to comply will not be allowed entry to Southwest University Park.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Seniors Eat Free

Seniors (60 years of age and older) can receive a free hot dog meal (hot dog, kettle chips, 24oz Pepsi fountain drink) with valid ID. Vouchers can be picked up at the Promotions Booth behind Section 112.

TICKET OFFER: Savings for Those Who Serve presented by AT&T

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

GUEST APPEARANCE: Kate Flannery of "The Office" Special Appearance

Get ready to laugh as Kate Flannery, known for her hilarious role as Meredith Palmer on "The Office," makes a special appearance at the Chihuahuas game! The actress and comedian will be bringing her wit and charm to the ballpark for an unforgettable evening of fun. Fans can make their night even more memorable with an exclusive VIP ticket add-on opportunity. This VIP experience includes a private meet-and-greet with Kate herself!

GAME HIGHLIGHT: 6-4-3 Thursday presented by Speaking Rock Entertainment

$6 12oz NUTRL

$4 Regular Hot Dog

$3 Small Pepsi Fountain Drink

Specials are available 2.5 hours after gates open

TICKET OFFER: Savings for Those Who Serve presented by AT&T

Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government officials may receive up to 25% savings on tickets by purchasing tickets via GovX.com.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

GIVEAWAY: Leather Emblem Trucker Cap Giveaway

Mark your calendars because the Chihuahuas are bringing you a stylish treat! Join us at the ballpark as we give away Leather Emblem Trucker Caps to 1,500 guests through the gates with paid admission. These caps are not only fashionable but also a perfect way to show your support for the team in style. The limit is one per person while supplies last.

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Friar Friday

Break out that BROWN and YELLOW gear as we honor our parent organization, the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas will proudly don their brown and yellow jerseys featuring the iconic Swinging Dog logo in tribute to the Padres.

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Fetch the Fun Friday presented by KISS FM

From giveaways to wacky promotions or just a night out at the ballpark! Fetch the Fun with us presented by KISS FM.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 | GATES: 5:30PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:35PM

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

The Chihuahuas are biting back! Get ready for an epic showdown as the Chihuahuas host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! Join us for an action-packed evening filled with thrilling baseball and heroic fun for the whole family. Dress up as your favorite Marvel character and witness the magic of the ballpark come alive as we celebrate the timeless battle between good and evil. Don't miss out on this unforgettable adventure as part of MiLB's Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond! The team will don special jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting an El Paso non-profit via the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundations. The auction will begin Tuesday, July 30, and will end on the final out of the game on Saturday, August 3.

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Fireworks Spectacular

Experience an electrifying evening, both on and off the field, culminating in the city's most Spectacular Fireworks display guaranteed to illuminate the night sky. The Fireworks Spectacular is synchronized to the theme music of the evening, promising an unforgettable spectacle.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 | GATES: 5:00PM | FIRST PITCH: 6:05PM

GAME HIGHLIGHT: $5 Kids Meal

Children, 12 years of age and younger, may receive a $5 kids meal. Meal includes:

Small Hot Dog

Small Pepsi Soft Drink

Small Bag of Chips

Small Dessert

Available for 2.5 hours after gates open

GAME HIGHLIGHT: Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Kids 12 and under can take a turn around the bases postgame.

TICKET OFFER: Fetch the Fun Friday presented by KISS FM

From giveaways to wacky promotions or just a night out at the ballpark! Fetch the Fun with us presented by KISS FM.

* Promotions, giveaways, and special guest appearances are subject to change without notice.

