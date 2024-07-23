Round Rock Opens Series in Albuquerque with Comeback Win

July 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Round Rock Express (11-10 | 48-47) hit four home runs in a come-from-behind win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (10-12 | 36-61) as they secured an 8-7 final at Isotopes Park on Tuesday night.

Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Austin Pruitt (3-1, 8.00) earned the win for Round Rock, tossing 1.0 inning of relief that included one run, two hits, one walk and one strikeout. Albuquerque reliever RHP Matt Koch (5-3, 6.14) was tagged with a blown-save loss as his 1.0 inning on the bump saw three runs and three hits. Express RHP Kyle Barraclough earned his third save of the season after recording two strikeouts in 1.0 shutout inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Albuquerque plated two runs in the first inning to take an early lead. LF Jimmy Herron knocked a bases-loaded double that scored teammates CF Greg Jones and 2B Julio Carreras.

Isotopes C Drew Romo made it a 4-0 game in the second inning with a two-RBI single that sent Jones and 3B Elehuris Montero across home plate.

Express LF Trevor Hauver opened the third frame with an inside-the-park home run as he raced around the bases after hitting a line drive to left center field. Following a walk and stolen base for CF Kellen Strahm, 3B Ezequiel Duran hit a two-run home run that pulled Round Rock within 4-3.

Albuquerque increased their lead to 5-3 in the fifth when DH Willie MacIver reached base on a Round Rock error, moved to third as 1B Grant Lavigne singled, then scored on a sacrifice fly from SS Connor Kaiser.

The third Express home run of the night came in the sixth inning off the bat of 1B Blaine Crim and tied the game at 5-5. Crim's dinger scored SS Davis Wendzel, who had worked a walk.

The Isotopes hopped back out to a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth. Carreras hit a one-out double then scored thanks to a single from Montero. Albuquerque added one more to the board, making it 7-5, thanks to a single from Montero that scored Carreras in the eighth inning.

Round Rock stormed from behind in the top of the ninth and took over 8-7. DH Andrew Knapp scored Duran with a single before a 441-foot two-run home run from RF Sandro Fabian gave the Express the lead. Isotopes PH Jameson Hannah found first base with a two-out single before a strikeout for Jones secured the E-Train win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock LF Trevor Hauver hit the team's second inside-the-park home run of the season. OF Dustin Harris hit the franchise's first since 2022 when he rounded the bases on April 7 in El Paso.

Tuesday marked Round Rock's ninth win of the season when the team was trailing entering the final two innings.

1B Blaine Crim led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored. 2B Jax Biggers posted the team's other multi-hit night as he finished 2-for-4.

Express batters struck out just four times on Tuesday, which is the third time this season that Round Rock has had less than five strikeouts.

Out of the bullpen, neither RHP Chase Lee nor RHP Grant Anderson allowed an earned run. Lee threw 2.0 innings that saw one unearned run, two hits and three punchouts while Anderson tossed 1.1 shutout innings and recorded four Ks.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque meet for game two at Isotopes Park on Wednesday. Express RHP Tim Brennan (0-1, 3.63) is scheduled to start against Isotopes RHP Dakota Hudson (--). First pitch is slated for 7:35 p.m. CT.

