Space Cowboys Take on the Sacramento River Cats in First Homestand Since Break

July 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a four-day hiatus for the All-Star Break and a weekend series sweep of the Chihuahuas in El Paso, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to Constellation Field to start their first series with the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Tuesday, July 23 through Sunday, July 28.

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

The homestand begins with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening.

It is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by UnitedHealthCare. Silver Stars packages for the season are available online here and start at just $60. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

It's Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field during the game.

Wednesday also brings another Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome out on the Grassland area and do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to fill out a waiver for their pups. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Start the weekend early with Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights. Discounted Eureka Heights beers, select domestic drafts and sodas are available until last call. Gates open at 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Friday, July 26 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

The Space Cowboys are celebrating Summer Games Night at Constellation Field on Friday.

Tasha Schwikert Moser is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. As a gymnast, Schwikert Moser was a bronze medalist in the 2000 Olympics, a World Gymnastics Championships team gold medalist, the 2001 and 2002 U.S. senior national all-around champion and the 2005 and 2008 NCAA all-around national champion while at UCLA.

Plus, Friday marks the second-to-last Fauxback Night for the Space Cowboys this season, with Sugar Land wearing the caps and jerseys of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 'when they existed' in the decades of the past.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Straw Hat presented by Houston Methodist when gates open at 5:30 pm. Stick around after the game for Freddy's Fireworks Friday, with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Saturday, the Space Cowboys will be celebrating the Latino community's contribution to the growth and foundation of Sugar Land as the Space Cowboys transform into the Dulces de Sugar Land presented by H-E-B. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Lotería Jersey presented by H-E-B when the gates open at 5:30 pm.

Throughout the game, Space Cowboys fans will be able to play a special edition of Dulces Lotería.

Sunday, July 28 vs. Sacramento @ 6:35 pm

With the start of the school year on the horizon, the Space Cowboys are hosting a Back to School Bash on Sunday's series finale with the River Cats. When gates open at 5:00 pm, the first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros Affiliate Clear Backpack Giveaway presented by Constellation.

Also, it is Orion's Kids Day, with pregame player autographs and pregame catch on the field from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets presented by First Service Credit Union, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

After clinching the First Half Pacific Coast League Title, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the 2024 Pacific Coast League Championship Series starting September 24. Tickets for all three games of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series are available here. Partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

