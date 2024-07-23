Rainiers Win Fourth Straight

July 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (55-42) scored 10 two-out runs to beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (48-49) by a score of 10-4, Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With two outs in the second inning, Kobe Kato got his first Triple-A hit, bringing in the first run of the game for Tacoma. His RBI single was followed by a two-run error, bringing the Rainiers' lead to 3-0 after two frames.

They did more two-out damage in the third, pushing across six more runs on another error, singles from Kato and Samad Taylor and a bases loaded walk by Spencer Packard.

Nine runs was plenty for starter Michael Mariot, who delivered five scoreless innings. The right-hander worked around four hits and three walks, using three strikeouts to keep the Baseball Club off the board.

Oklahoma City snapped the shutout in the sixth, scoring on a two-run home run from Diego Cartaya and a solo shot from Kody Hoese to make it 9-3. Another two-out single from Duke Ellis put Tacoma in double digits, bringing the score to 10-3 in the seventh.

Hoese came through with an RBI ground out in the ninth, but that was all the Baseball Club would score, as the Rainiers won the opener by a score of 10-4.

POSTGAME NOTES: In his Triple-A debut, Kobe Kato went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three runs batted in out of the nine-hole. All 10 of Tacoma's runs came with two outs, as they took advantage of big errors from Oklahoma City. Just one of Alec Gamboa's nine runs allowed was earned. Tacoma set a new season long scoreless innings streak, passing their 16.0 scoreless innings from June 14-16 at Round Rock. Dating back to Saturday's game against Reno, Rainiers' pitchers combined to throw 19.2 scoreless frames. Tonight's win put Tacoma a season-high 13 games above .500, at 55-42.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game two of their six-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark set for 5:05 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

