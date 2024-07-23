Bees Down Chihuahuas, 4-1

July 23, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-1 Tuesday night in the first matchup of the season between the two teams. It was Salt Lake's fifth consecutive win, which is a season high. It was the Chihuahuas' fifth straight loss, which is also the longest of their season.

The Chihuahuas' run came on a home run to center field in the top of the fourth inning by Tirso Ornelas. It was his team-leading 14th home run of the season. Ornelas has four homers and 13 RBIs in 15 July games. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy reached base twice on a single and a walk.

El Paso reliever Lake Bachar struck out five batters in 2.1 scoreless innings. Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout went 0-for-1 with a strikeout before leaving after two innings on MLB rehab for Salt Lake.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 1, Bees 4 Final Score (07/23/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (9-13), Salt Lake (13-9)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Smith's Ballpark. El Paso RHP Gabe Mosser (5-3, 5.07) vs. Salt Lake LHP Reid Detmers (2-4, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

