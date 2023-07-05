Silseth Dominates Sacramento
July 5, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees (41-41, 4-4) took down the Sacramento River Cats (38-44, 4-4) 5-3 on Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees allowed just three hits for the first time this season to hold Sactown scoreless in the final eight frames of the contest.
The River Cats jumped on Bees starter Chase Silseth early, putting up three runs (one earned) in the first inning before Silseth locked in and held them scoreless in the next six frames to total a season-high eight strikeouts and earn his fourth win of the year. Salt Lake got on the board in the third with a Trey Cabbage two-out RBI and then took a 4-3 lead in the fourth with a Jack Lopez RBI double, Zach Humphreys RBI single and Brett Phillips sacrifice fly. Salt Lake threatened to extend their lead in the sixth as Livan Soto laid down a perfect drag bunt before advancing to third when Jared Oliva shot a double down the right field line. Humphreys walked to load the bases before Phillips and Jordyn Adams both went down on strikes.
Salt Lake added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on a Soto sacrifice fly, their second of the game, easily scoring Cabbage from third. Oliva and Cabbage would both finish the night with three-hit performances. left-hander Kolton Ingram entered the game in the eighth, disposing of Sacramento without allowing a River Cat on base and striking out four of the six batters he faced to earn his first save as a Bee.
Salt Lake returns to action against the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. for the third of their six-game series.
