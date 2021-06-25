Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 25, 2021 at Albuquerque Isotopes (5:35 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (23-18) @ Albuquerque Isotopes (13-30)

Friday, June 25, 2021 @ 5:35 p.m. PT | Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

RHP Darren McCaughan (3-2, 4.63) @ RHP Ryan Castellani (1-5, 7.82)

RIGHTING THE SHIP: The Rainiers got back into the win column Thursday night after suffering three straight defeats as they dominated the Albuquerque Isotopes 7-1 in their series opener. In his second start with Tacoma, southpaw Ian McKinney earned the win and delivered a quality start, allowing just one run over 6 innings and striking out 5 along the way. Relievers Yohan Ramirez, Brian Schlitter, and Justin Grimm each tossed a scoreless frame for the final three innings.

RF Jarred Kelenic book-ended the contest with a leadoff home run in the 1st and a towering 3-run blast in the 9th inning. Kelenic tallied 4 RBI on the night, reaching base in 4 of his 5 plate appearances as he had a pair of walks to match the pair of big flies. DH José Godoy, 1B José Marmolejos, and C Cal Raleigh each delivered a 2-out RBI as the trio accounted for the rest of the Rainiers runs in the victory.

ONCE IS A FLUKE, TWICE IS A COINCEDENCE: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic took the 4th pitch of the ballgame over the fence and then followed that up with a 3-run moon-shot in the 9th for his second 2-home run game of the year. Kelenic previously hit 2 balls out of the yard in the Rainiers season opener on May 6 against El Paso at Cheney Stadium. This is the 4th time a Rainiers player has hit 2 homers this season as Sam Travis and José Marmolejos did so in back-to-back games on May 31 and June 1 at Reno.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh had his 23-game hitting streak snapped last Friday, but has notched at least one extra base hit in each of his last 4 games, finishing 2-5 with 2 doubles, a run, and an RBI on Thursday. The 24-year-old is first in the Triple-A West in doubles (20), XBH (29), and SLG (.674). Raleigh also remains top-10 in the league in batting average (.354), total bases (97), OPS (1.079), RBI (32), and hits (51).

MARMO MAKING MOVES: José Marmolejos has now hit safely in each of his last six games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single Thursday night. In that time frame Marmolejos is 9-for-22 (.409) with 4 RBI and 2 R, raising his Triple-A season batting average to .351.

RUNS ARE FUN: Following Sacramento's 8-0 beat down of Reno Thursday night, the Rainiers are now the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss). This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a season (41 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

THE SOONER, THE BETTER: Tacoma has had a lead in the 3rd inning or earlier in each of their last 7 games. The Rainiers are 18-4 when leading after 5 innings this season and are 20-1 when leading after 7 innings. Conversely, the club is 2-13 when trailing after 5 innings and 1-14 when trailing after 7.

STAYING AFLOAT: Despite a stretch of three straight defeats against Las Vegas, the Rainiers enter Friday at 5 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 5 games over the .500 mark on June 25 since 2018, and have done so six times since 2005. The Rainiers start the day 4.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 20 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, tied with Reno for most in the league and 3rd most in Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 340 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 334). In June, Tacoma has struck out 138 times in 18 games, less than any other minor league team.

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-15 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 20 punch outs ranks T-7th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 66 players used through 41 games. The team has used 38 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 29 position players.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 6 errors, tied for fewest in the Triple-A West, and have a .985 fielding percentage, third best in the league behind Oklahoma City and Albuquerque with .986 each. Tacoma's 30 errors rank 3rd best in the league this season behind El Paso (25) and Oklahoma City (29).

