OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (22-21) at Sugar Land Skeeters (25-17)

Game #44 of 120/Road #26 of 60

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Edwin Uceta (0-2, 5.79) vs. SUG-LHP Ryan Hartman (2-2, 4.33)

Friday, June 25, 2021 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a third straight win and their eighth win in the last nine games when they continue their series against the Sugar Land Skeeters at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The Dodgers have won back-to-back games and are now 11-3 over the last 14 road games, including 10-2 in the last 12.

Last Game: A leadoff home run by Zach Reks gave the Oklahoma City Dodgers an early lead, and starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson threw six scoreless innings to lead the Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Sugar Land Skeeters Thursday night at Constellation Field. On the third pitch of the game, Reks hit a home run to right field to instantly put Oklahoma City ahead. With Wilkerson in command on the mound, the score stayed 1-0 until Sheldon Neuse swatted a home run leading off the sixth inning. The Skeeters cracked the scoreboard in the seventh inning when a run scored on a wild pitch, but they left the tying run at third base in both the seventh and eighth innings. The teams combined for five runs in a sloppy ninth inning on both sides. The Dodgers got some breathing room, scoring three runs despite collecting just one single in the inning. The Skeeters had a similar bottom of the ninth, scoring twice with one single, but never brought the tying run to the plate.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Edwin Uceta (0-2) returns to OKC after a recent stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers...He was recalled by LAD June 20 and pitched that day in Arizona, allowing five runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 1.2 innings of relief during the team's 9-8 win. He was optioned to OKC the next day...Tonight he looks to bounce back from back-to-back losses with OKC when he takes the mound for his fourth appearance and third start...In his previous outing June 13 against El Paso in OKC, Uceta allowed two runs on two hits over 3.0 innings. He issued two walks and recorded three strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 9-6 defeat. He faced the minimum in the first and third innings, but labored in the second inning, throwing 32 pitches while the Chihuahuas scored two runs on two hits and two walks...Uceta has made eight appearances for LAD over three stints, going 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA, 16 strikeouts and six walks over 14.1 innings, while opponents have batted .255...He made his MLB debut April 30 at Milwaukee with 2.0 innings in a spot start and was charged with the loss, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts...Uceta spent a portion of the 2020 season at the Dodgers' Alternate Training Site and was added to the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster Nov. 20...He originally signed with the Dodgers July 2, 2016 as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic at the age of 18...Uceta previously started against the Skeeters June 7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Game 2 of a doubleheader. He allowed three runs (two earned) and two hits over 2.1 innings with five strikeouts and three walks and was charged with the loss.

Against the Skeeters: 2021: 5-2 2019: N/A All-time: 5-2 At SUG: 1-0 The Dodgers and Skeeters are meeting for their second series of the season and first at Constellation Field...The teams faced off June 3-8 in OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their first-ever series, which the Dodgers won, 4-2. Zach Reks and Rangel Ravelo each led OKC with seven hits, with Ravelo hitting three homers and finishing with a team-high eight RBI. Luke Raley also recorded seven RBI over five games as OKC outscored the Skeeters, 38-21...Triple-A newcomer Sugar Land was previously an independent team and is now the top affiliate of the Houston Astros. The team was established in 2012 and is one of three previously independent teams to become affiliated in 2021 along with the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A East; Twins) and Somerset Patriots (Double-A Northeast; Yankees)...Sugar Land leads the East Division of Triple-A West a 25-17 record and is 12-6 at home this season. The Skeeters' +52 run differential is best in the division and second-highest in the league. The team's .290 batting average is second-best in all of Triple-A while their pitching staff's 4.45 ERA leads Triple-A West and they have allowed a league-low 197 runs so far in 2021...Skeeters manager Mickey Storey pitched for OKC in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Over the Hump: The Dodgers own a winning record for the first time since the end of the 2018 season and now are 22-21 this season. After starting 2021 with a 4-13 record, the team has gone 18-8 since, including 13-7 in June. Since this current run began May 25, the Dodgers own the best record in Triple-A West...The Dodgers are now 3.5 games behind first-place Sugar Land for the East Division lead, marking the closest they've been out of first place since May 10...Prior to last night, the team had lost during each of its last six chances to achieve a winning record going back to the 2019 season.

Dinger Details: Zach Reks and Sheldon Neuse each homered last night, giving the Dodgers their fifth multi-homer game in the last six games overall (13 HR) and their season-high 10th straight game with at least one home run. The Dodgers have hit 18 homers during the 10-game stretch, as well as at least one homer in 15 of the last 16 games (27 HR). They have hit 51 home runs in their last 31 games, including 25 in the last 14 games. In contrast, the Dodgers hit just 11 homers over the first 12 games of 2021...Meanwhile, the Dodgers held the Skeeters without a home run as they snapped Sugar Land's streak of five consecutive games with a homer, during which time they connected on 16 home runs. Last night was the eighth time in the last 13 games the Dodgers held an opponent without a home run. Opponents have been held without a homer in 11 of the last 19 games after they had gone deep at least once in 22 of the first 24 games (42 HR)...The Dodgers have allowed just 13 home runs over 20 games in June. The next lowest total in Triple-A West is 26 (Round Rock).

Reks in Effect: In his first game back with OKC after making his Major League debut, Zach Reks connected on a leadoff home run on the game's third pitch. It marked the team's first leadoff homer of 2021 and Reks' sixth homer of the season. Over his last seven starts with OKC, Reks is 12-for-33 (.364) with five multi-hit games, five doubles, two homers and five RBI...Reks leads OKC with 43 hits, 14 doubles, 33 runs scored and 20 walks, and he has reached base in 32 of his 33 starts - including the last 18 straight. His 14 doubles are tied for fourth in Triple-A West, while his.437 OBP is fifth, his 33 runs are tied for fifth, his .336 AVG is sixth, his 1.023 OPS is eighth and his 20 extra-base hits are tied for ninth...Reks is slashing .339/.456/.607 with 11 extra-base hits, nine RBI and 15 runs over 14 games when batting in the leadoff spot, and the Dodgers are 11-3 in those games...During his current six-game hitting streak, Reks is 10-for-28 (.357) with six extra-base hits.

Getting Neuse: Sheldon Neuse homered in the sixth inning last night and has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 18-for-45 (.400) with nine RBI and five multi-hit games. Going back to June 15 against El Paso, Neuse is 14-for-33 (.424) over his last eight games. He has now reached base 18 of his last 36 plate appearances as well as in 19 of his last 38 plate appearances...Prior to the recent hot streak, Neuse was 4-for-29 with 12 strikeouts to begin his time with OKC.

Starting Strong: Dodgers starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson turned in 6.0 scoreless innings last night, as he scattered three singles with no walks and a season high-tying eight strikeouts. Wilkerson allowed only one runner to reach scoring position and retired 15 of the final 17 and 10 of the final 11 batters he faced. Over his last six outings, Wilkerson is now 4-0 and has posted a 2.18 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, .203 opponent batting average and has 40 strikeouts against eight walks in 33.0 innings...His 44.1 innings pitched and 1.13 WHIP both pace Triple-A West, while his 50 strikeouts are tied for second, his four wins are tied for third and his 3.86 ERA is fourth...Over 20 games in June, OKC starting pitchers are 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA, .235 BAA, 1.24 WHIP and have 90 strikeouts against 31 walks across 87.0 IP.

Pitching Plaudits: Last night marked 15th time in the last 21 games the Dodgers allowed four or fewer runs in a game, and over the last eight games, they've allowed three or fewer earned runs six times...Additionally, last night the OKC pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit for the fourth time in the last 12 games. They also issued just one walk, marking the fourth time in the last five games with two or fewer walks, including three games with one or no walks...The OKC pitching staff leads Triple-A West with a 3.81 ERA in June - more than one run lower than second-place Round Rock (4.98)

Luke Uses the Force: Luke Raley added to his team-leading RBI total last night, lacing a RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. He paces the Dodgers with 36 RBI and nine homers despite playing in just 25 of the team's 43 games this season. His 36 RBI are fifth-most in Triple-A West while his homers are tied for 10th-most in the league. Since May 23, Raley leads Triple-A with 35 RBI and ranks third overall in all of the Minors...Over his last 18 starts with OKC, Raley is 25-for-67 (.373) with five doubles, two triples, seven homers, 33 RBI and 22 runs scored.

Rehab Recap: Reliever Scott Alexander appeared for the first time with OKC Thursday during his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched the seventh inning and allowed one run and two hits, with one wild pitch, no walks and no strikeouts. He threw 11 of 15 pitches for strikes...In the seventh game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, Yoshi Tsutsugo went 0-for-4. Overall with OKC, he is 3-for-26 with two homers, four RBI, five walks and three runs scored.

Around the Horn: Keibert Ruiz recorded OKC's only multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-3 with two walks and scored a run. He entered the game on a 0-for-12 slide - the first time he had gone hitless in three straight starts since June 18-22, 2019 with Double-A Tulsa (four games)...In his first game since being optioned from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Andy Burns drew a walk, was hit by pitch, scored a run and tallied his team-leading eighth stolen base last night, but his 10-game hitting streak (17x33) with OKC came to an end...The Dodgers are looking to start a fourth consecutive series with a 2-0 lead...The Dodgers have scored in the first or second inning in seven straight games, accumulating 14 runs...After posting a -49 run differential over the first 13 games (3-10), the Dodgers have a +75 run differential over their last 30 games (19-11)...After not committing an error over a season-best five straight games, the Dodgers committed two errors last night, marking their first game with multiple errors since May 23 at Albuquerque. They've committed just nine errors over the last 23 games after committing 20 errors over the first 20 games.

