Skeeters Edged by OKC 2-1
June 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were edged out 2-1 on Friday night by the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Constellation Field.
Oklahoma City took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Keibert Ruiz. The Skeeters had made it a 1-1 game in the fifth on an RBI single from Jake Meyers off Edwin Uceta. Meyers has 12 RBIs over his last seven games.
Left-hander Ryan Hartman got the start for the Skeeters and allowed one run on seven hits, with six strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings. Cristian Santana drove in the game's first run with an RBI single in the second inning.
Mitch White opened the game with a scoreless inning for Oklahoma City and Logan Salow followed with a scoreless inning as well. Left-hander Darian Nunez received the winning decision, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings.
Right-hander Colin McKee took the loss for the Skeeters after surrendering a run on two hits through 1 2/3 innings, striking out four batters.
Peter Solomon will get the start for the Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City will send left-hander Mike Kickham to the mound to start.
Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of July. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.
