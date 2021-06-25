Skeeters Edged by OKC 2-1

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were edged out 2-1 on Friday night by the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Constellation Field.

Oklahoma City took a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Keibert Ruiz. The Skeeters had made it a 1-1 game in the fifth on an RBI single from Jake Meyers off Edwin Uceta. Meyers has 12 RBIs over his last seven games.

Left-hander Ryan Hartman got the start for the Skeeters and allowed one run on seven hits, with six strikeouts, over 5 1/3 innings. Cristian Santana drove in the game's first run with an RBI single in the second inning.

Mitch White opened the game with a scoreless inning for Oklahoma City and Logan Salow followed with a scoreless inning as well. Left-hander Darian Nunez received the winning decision, throwing 2 2/3 scoreless and hitless innings.

Right-hander Colin McKee took the loss for the Skeeters after surrendering a run on two hits through 1 2/3 innings, striking out four batters.

Peter Solomon will get the start for the Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City will send left-hander Mike Kickham to the mound to start.

