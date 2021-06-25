Rainiers Rack up Nine Runs in Five Innings to Claim Second Straight against Albuquerque
June 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Rainiers jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the 3rd inning and scored nine runs in the first five frames as Tacoma won their second consecutive game against the Albuquerque Isotopes, 10-6. Center fielder Jarred Kelenic led the Rainiers with his first four-hit game of the season and three RBI.
Kelenic singled and scored Tacoma's (24-18) first run in the opening inning on a sacrifice fly by catcher Cal Raleigh. The top Seattle Mariners prospect added two runs in the 2nd inning with a triple to the right-center field gap that plated third baseman Jantzen Witte and second baseman Ty Kelly.
Witte and Kelly combined to go 6-for-8 with two RBI and five runs as the eighth and ninth hitters in the Rainiers lineup.
Also in the 2nd inning, designated hitter José Godoy singled home Kelenic for his second run in as many innings. Right fielder Dillon Thomas brought around Godoy with a one-out double to right field, extending Tacoma's lead, 5-0.
Godoy picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning that sent home Witte. Tacoma's six-run lead in the 3rd inning was their largest of the game.
Albuquerque (13-31) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning against Tacoma starter Darren McCaughan (4-2). The right-hander pitched five innings and surrendered five runs on seven hits and a walk. McCaughan tied a season-high with six strikeouts and earned his third straight win.
The Rainiers added to their lead in the 4th inning when Kelly singled home left fielder Eric Filia and Witte. A 5th inning RBI single for shortstop Jake Hager, his first with Tacoma, gave the Rainiers their ninth run and extended the advantage, 9-4.
After scoreless innings for Tacoma relievers Wyatt Mills, Williams Jerez and Ryan Dull, Kelenic gave the Rainiers a 9th inning insurance run with an RBI double that scored Kelly.
In the first two games at Albuquerque, Kelenic is 6-for-9 with two home runs, seven RBI, five runs and four extra-base hits. Friday's four-hit effort was Kelenic's first at any level this season and his first game at Triple-A with more than two hits.
Southpaw Aaron Fletcher pitched the 9th inning for Tacoma and gave up an unearned run after a two-out error lengthened the inning. The Tacoma bullpen combined for four innings with three hits, one walk, eight strikeouts and just one unearned run allowed.
The Rainiers and Isotopes will continue their six-game series on Saturday at Isotopes Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.
Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)
