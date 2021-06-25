Dodgers Edge Skeeters, 2-1

Keibert Ruiz delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference as the Oklahoma City Dodgers edged the Sugar Land Skeeters, 2-1, Friday night at Constellation Field. The Dodgers (23-21) scored in the second inning, taking a 1-0 lead on a RBI single by Cristian Santana. The Skeeters had plenty of chances to score within the first two innings, but left five runners on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Sugar Land (25-18) broke through to tie the game in the fifth inning, when Jake Meyers hit a RBI single. The Skeeters still had runners at first and second base with none out following Meyers' hit, but Dodgers pitcher Edwin Uceta retired the next three batters to keep the game tied. Still knotted 1-1 in the seventh inning, the Dodgers put the first two runners on base before Ruiz lined a RBI single to put OKC ahead. The Skeeters only had one batter reach base after the Dodgers took the lead, and Kevin Quackenbush closed out the game by striking out all three batters in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won a third straight game and improved to 7-1 on their current road trip and 8-1 over the last nine games, with the only loss during that span by one run in extra innings. The team also has a fourth straight series with a 2-0 lead. The Dodgers are now 12-3 in their 15 road games and 11-2 in the last 13 road games.

-Ruiz picked up his second straight multi-hit game and also reached base at least three times for a second night, going 2-for-4 with a RBI single. After going 3-for-22 during the previous series in Round Rock, he has started the current series 4-for-7 with three walks.

-Zach Reks went 1-for-5 and extended his current hitting streak to seven games (11-for-33), tying his season high. Over his last eight starts with OKC, Reks is 13-for-38 (.342) with five multi-hit games, five doubles, two homers and five RBI.

-The Dodgers' season-high streak of 10 straight games with a home run ended, as all nine hits stayed within the ballpark. It was also just the second time in the last 17 games the Dodgers did not go deep.

-By scoring only two runs, the Dodgers snapped a streak of 24 straight nine-inning games with at least three runs. The two runs were also the fewest in a Dodgers victory this season.

-The OKC pitching staff held their opponent to three or fewer runs for the sixth time in the last nine games and allowed two or fewer runs for the fourth time in eight games during the current road trip. It was also the third time in eight meetings with the Skeeters this season the Dodgers yielded just one run.

-Darien Núñez (4-0) earned the win with 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings. He retired eight of the nine batters he faced and stranded two inherited runners. The lefty issued one walk and notched two strikeouts.

-Kevin Quackenbush struck out all three batters in the ninth inning to improve to 8-for-8 in save chances. He's now thrown 16.2 innings this season and has not allowed an earned run. Friday was the team's first game all season they carried a one-run lead into an opponent's final at-bat.

-The Dodgers scored one run in the second inning, marking the eighth consecutive game they scored in the first or second inning.

-The OKC pitching staff did not allow an extra-base hit for the second straight game and fifth time in the last 13 games.

-In the eighth game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, Yoshi Tsutsugo went 0-for-4. Overall with OKC, he is 3-for-30 with two homers, four RBI, five walks and three runs scored.

-Mitch White opened the game on the mound for the Dodgers, making his first appearance since his most recent option to OKC. He labored through the first inning, throwing 38 pitches, but held the Skeeters without a run. White walked the first two batters and Sugar Land later had the bases loaded with one out, but he struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning unscathed.

