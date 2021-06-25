Kelenic Belts Two Home Runs, Rainiers Get Back on Track in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Rainiers outfielder Jarred Kelenic led off Thursday night's game at Isotopes Park with a long solo home run to right field and added a towering three-run blast in the 9th inning as Tacoma snapped a three-game skid with a 7-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes. Kelenic's two-homer game is his second of the campaign and first since Opening Night when he hit two long balls at Cheney Stadium.

With a 2-1 count to start the game, Kelenic hit his sixth Triple-A home run against Albuquerque (13-30) right-hander Brandon Gold (1-5). The 1st inning leadoff homer is Tacoma's (23-18) fourth of the season.

The Rainiers added a pair in the 3rd inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by designated hitter José Godoy and catcher Cal Raleigh. Godoy doubled home Kelenic before Raleigh plated Godoy with his first of two doubles in the victory.

The three-run cushion was enough for left-hander Ian McKinney (1-0), who earned his first career Triple-A win by delivering six quality innings of one-run baseball. McKinney was making his second start since being promoted from Double-A Arkansas and surrendered eight hits and a walk while striking out five. The 26-year-old left with a 3-1 advantage after 85 pitches.

Raleigh's second double put him in scoring position in the 8th inning. First baseman José Marmolejos singled home the Tacoma catcher for a 4-1 lead. The second two-bagger put Raleigh back in the lead in the Triple-A West with 20 doubles.

Kelenic's second home run came on a 2-2 pitch from lefty Chris Rusin in the 9th inning. The homer to right-center field scored Alen Hanson and Jack Reinheimer for Tacoma's final three runs of the game.

Three Rainiers relievers combined for three scoreless innings. Righty Yohan Ramirez allowed two baserunners but worked a scoreless 7th inning in his first game since being optioned to Tacoma.

Right-handers Brian Schlitter (9 pitches) and Justin Grimm (8 pitches) needed just 17 combined pitches to deliver back-to-back perfect innings, securing the victory.

The Rainiers and Isotopes will continue their six-game series on Friday at Isotopes Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT as right-hander Darren McCaughan (3-2) will make his first start for Tacoma since going eight innings and allowing two runs in his previous start at Las Vegas last Friday.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

