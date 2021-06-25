Kivlehan's Slam Sends Chihuahuas Walking off over Round Rock

June 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Patrick Kivlehan hit a game-ending grand slam Friday night to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 9-8 win over the Round Rock Express. It was El Paso's first walk-off win of the season and the third walk-off grand slam in team history.

Kivlehan went 3-for-5 with two doubles, the grand slam and seven RBIs. Over his last 16 plate appearances, Kivlehan has reached base 13 times and has nine extra-base hits. El Paso's last walk-off home run was also a grand slam (Esteban Quiroz, August 9, 2019 also against Round Rock.)

Tucupita Marcano reached base four times atop El Paso's batting order Friday, going 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and has a .382 batting average in June. The Chihuahuas are now 4-4 against the Express this season.

Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/25/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (25-19), El Paso (19-24)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0, 4.91) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-1, 7.83). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.