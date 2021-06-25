Kivlehan's Slam Sends Chihuahuas Walking off over Round Rock
June 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Patrick Kivlehan hit a game-ending grand slam Friday night to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 9-8 win over the Round Rock Express. It was El Paso's first walk-off win of the season and the third walk-off grand slam in team history.
Kivlehan went 3-for-5 with two doubles, the grand slam and seven RBIs. Over his last 16 plate appearances, Kivlehan has reached base 13 times and has nine extra-base hits. El Paso's last walk-off home run was also a grand slam (Esteban Quiroz, August 9, 2019 also against Round Rock.)
Tucupita Marcano reached base four times atop El Paso's batting order Friday, going 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and has a .382 batting average in June. The Chihuahuas are now 4-4 against the Express this season.
Box Score: Express vs. Chihuahuas Live | 06/25/21 (milb.com)
Team Records: Round Rock (25-19), El Paso (19-24)
Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Round Rock LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-0, 4.91) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (1-1, 7.83). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from June 25, 2021
- Kivlehan's Slam Sends Chihuahuas Walking off over Round Rock - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Round Rock Drops Heartbreaker as El Paso Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam - Round Rock Express
- Rainiers Rack up Nine Runs in Five Innings to Claim Second Straight against Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
- Dodgers Edge Skeeters, 2-1 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Skeeters Edged by OKC 2-1 - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Butera Homer Puts Bees over Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 25, 2021 at Albuquerque Isotopes (5:35 p.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Kelenic Belts Two Home Runs, Rainiers Get Back on Track in Albuquerque - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 25, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Robinson's pinch-hit homer highlights River Cats' shutout win - Sacramento River Cats
- Reno Drops Series Opener to Sacramento, 8-0 - Reno Aces
- Pitching Collapses Late in 16-7 Setback - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Express Clobber Chihuahuas 16-7 in High-Flying Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- Late Homer Gives Aviators Game One Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Come up Short in Homestand Opener - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.