Tacoma Rainiers Announce Opening Day 28-Man Roster

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, announced their 2025 Opening Day roster on Friday. The roster is comprised of 16 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders, three outfielders and two utility players.

Five of the Mariners' Top-30 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, will start the 2025 campaign with Tacoma: INF Cole Young (No. 3), C Harry Ford (No. 4), RHP Logan Evans (No. 10), INF Tyler Locklear (No. 11) and INF Ben Williamson (No. 13). Evans, Ford, Williamson and Young are all slated to make their Triple-A debuts.

In addition to Locklear, 13 other players on the 2025 Opening Day roster return from the 2024 Rainiers: RHP Cody Bolton, OF Dominic Canzone, RHP Blas Castano, LHP Jhonathan Diaz, RHP Josh Fleming, RHP Jesse Hahn, C Blake Hunt, LHP Austin Kitchen, RHP Casey Lawrence, OF Spencer Packard, INF Leo Rivas, UTL Samad Taylor and OF Rhylan Thomas.

The roster will feature 14 total newcomers: RHP Luis F. Castillo, RHP Hagen Danner, UTL Nick Dunn, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, RHP Will Klein, RHP Sauryn Lao, RHP Casey Legumina, RHP Adonis Medina, LHP Drew Pomeranz, INF Austin Shenton, as well as Evans, Ford, Williamson and Young.

Of the 28 players, 18 have Major League experience: Bolton (33 games), Canzone (126 games), Castillo (three games), Danner (one game), Diaz (16 games), Fleming (80 games), Fujinami (64 games), Hahn (82 games), Kitchen (four games), Klein (eight games), Lawrence (59 games), Legumina (17 games), Locklear (16 games), Medina (19 games), Pomeranz (289 games), Rivas (43 games), Shenton (19 games) and Taylor (34 games).

The Rainiers will open the 2025 season tonight, Friday, March 28 against the Round Rock Express at Cheney Stadium with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm PT.

The full roster is listed below:

RHP: Cody Bolton, Blas Castano, Luis F. Castillo, Hagen Danner, Logan Evans, Jesse Hahn, Shintaro Fujinami, Will Klein, Sauryn Lao, Casey Lawrence, Casey Legumina, Adonis Medina

LHP: Jhonathan Diaz, Josh Fleming, Austin Kitchen, Drew Pomeranz

C: Harry Ford, Blake Hunt

INF: Tyler Locklear, Leo Rivas, Austin Shenton, Ben Williamson, Cole Young

OF: Dominic Canzone, Spencer Packard, Rhylan Thomas

UTL: Nick Dunn, Samad Taylor

