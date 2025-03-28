Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Round Rock

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TONIGHT'S GAME - 3/28 vs. ROUND ROCK

FIRST PITCH - 7:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Round Rock RHP Caleb Boushley (NR) vs. Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (NR/AAA Debut)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI

Today's Game Notes, Rainiers Roster and Starting Lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS : open the 2025 season tonight against Round Rock...the Rainiers went 82-68 in 2024, surpassing the 80-win threshold for the fourth time since 2005 and collecting their highest win total since winning 85 games in 2001...today marks the first time in Rainiers history (since 1960) that they have opened the season against Round Rock (joined the PCL in 2005)...following this three-game series, the Rainiers will travel to Reno for a six-game series against the Aces at Greater Nevada Field.

HIP HIP HOORAY IT'S OPENING DAY!: The Rainiers have gone 11-9 in their last 20 Opening Day games, including winning each of their last three...last year the Rainiers beat Oklahoma City 1-0 in 11 innings, marking the third time in the last five seasons that the first game of the yaer has gone into extra innings...since 2005, the Rainiers are 11-7 when they open the season at home...the Rainiers have hit .236 in their last 11 Opening Day games at Cheney Stadium, compared to their .287 Opening Day average on the road.

THREE CHEERS FOR CHENEY : Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road...the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...lsat year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA: Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipeline) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson are slated to make their Triple-A debuts.

Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

EVANS EMBARKS ON 2025: Mariners No. 10 prospect (per MLB Pipeline) Logan Evans gets the Opening Day start and will make his Triple-A debut tonight...Evans, the Mariners' 12th-round pick in 2023 out of Pittsburgh, will make his second career Opening Day start tonight, the other coming last season with Double-A Arkansas...in that start, Evans took the loss, allowing only one unearned run on two hits and three walks, striking out two over 4.0 innings...last season, Jhonathan Diaz got the Opening Day nod, spinning 5.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits, no walks while striking out five and hitting three batters...five of the last six Rainiers Opening Day starters have gone at least 5.0 innings and the Rainiers Opening Day starter has not surrendered more than three earned runs since 2015.

GOT ANY PLANS THIS SUMMER?: The Rainiers will play their first of 81 home games tonight, up from the usual 75 games as the six-game series in Sacramento from June 10- 15 has been shifted from Sacramento to Tacoma as Sutter Health Park also plays host to the Athletics this season...the Rainiers, who broke their single-season attendance records each of the last two seasons, and cracked 400,000 fans for the first time in 2024 will have six more games to break that record for a third straight season.

RUNNING IT BACK WITH RUSSELL: Manger John Russell returns to lead the Rainiers in 2025...he's joined by returning Bench Coach Eric Farris (third season), Pitching Coach Jairo Cuevas (third season) and Hitting Coach Shawn O'Malley (second season)...Russell has led the Rainiers to a 159-141 record in the last two years...Aric Quinney (third season) and Amanda Lee (first season) are the team's Athletic Trainers and Corey Measner returns for his second season as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: The 2025 Opening Day roster is comprised of 14 players that suited up for the Rainiers in 2024: : RHP Cody Bolton, OF Dominic Canzone, RHP Blas Castano, LHP Jhonathan Diaz, RHP Josh Fleming, RHP Jesse Hahn, C Blake Hunt, LHP Austin Kitchen, RHP Casey Lawrence, INF Tyler Locklear, OF Spencer Packard, INF Leo Rivas, UTL Samad Taylor and OF Rhylan Thomas...the 14 newcomers are RHP Luis F. Castillo, RHP Hagen Danner, UTL Nick Dunn, RHP Logan Evans, C Harry Ford, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, RHP Will Klein, RHP Sauryn Lao, RHP Casey Legumina, RHP Adonis Medina, LHP Drew Pomeranz, INF Austin Shenton, INF Ben Williamson and INF Cole Young...Young is the youngest Rainier on the OD roster at 21 years old and Lawrence as the oldest at 37...

Lawrence was a rising sophomore in high school when Young was born (July 29, 2003).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won their Opening Day game against the Athletics by a score of 4-2. Logan Gilbert spun 7.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits, no walks and struck out eight. Trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco each went deep to catapult the Mariners in front. Andres Muñoz locked down his first save of the season in the win.

Pacific Coast League Stories from March 28, 2025

