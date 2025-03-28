Space Cowboys Edge Comets, 4-3

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally for a 4-3 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Friday night at Constellation Field in the 2025 season opener. The Comets (0-1) led, 3-0, with two outs in the ninth inning before the Space Cowboys (1-0) tied the game with a RBI single by Cesár Salazar and a two-run homer by Zack Short. Later in the inning, Brice Matthews hit a RBI single for the game-winner. Oklahoma City hit three solo home runs throughout the game by Dalton Rushing, Michael Chavis and Hunter Feduccia to build the lead.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City is now 11-16 in season openers during the Bricktown era (since 1998), with losses in three straight and in five of the last six season...Friday marked the second straight year OKC sustained a one-run, walk-off loss on Opening Night.

-Dalton Rushing hit OKC's first homer of the season with a solo blast to right-center field leading off the fourth inning. Rushing hit 26 home runs last season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels en route to being named the Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year...Rushing finished the game 2-for-4.

-In addition to Rushing, Michael Chavis was the only other OKC player with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4, including a home run.

-Starting pitcher Nick Frasso appeared in his first official game since Sept. 14, 2023 after undergoing right shoulder surgery, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season. Frasso pitched two innings, allowing no runs, two hits, and one walk. He notched two strikeouts and threw 36 pitches (22 strikes)...Justin Jarvis piggybacked Frasso with 4.2 scoreless innings. Although Jarvis did not give up a hit, he did issue five walks to go along with his five strikeouts.

-Last season, Oklahoma City went 70-1 when leading after eight innings. The team did not lose a game when leading by at least three runs past the fifth inning...It was OKC's first loss when leading by three runs in the ninth inning or later since Sept. 3, 2022 at Round Rock.

Next Up: Oklahoma City continues its season-opening series in Sugar Land at 6:05 p.m. CT. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

