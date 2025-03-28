River Cats Opening Night Roster Released

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The San Francisco Giants, proud parent affiliate of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, have announced Sacramento's Opening Night roster.

Opening the season with Sacramento is a total of 17 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and four outfielders. The breakdown of players can be found below along with their opening day age, and an official roster is attached.

Pitchers (40 man roster in bold)

BLACK, Mason (25.3)

BECK, Tristan (28.8)

DIAZ, Miguel (30.3)

GARZA, Justin (31.0)

HARRISON, Kyle (23.6)

HJELLE, Sean (27.9)

JIMENEZ, Antonio (23.9)

LUCCHESI, Joey (31.8)

McDONALD, Trevor (24.1)

MERCEDES, Juan (25.0)

OLIVAREZ, Helcris (24.6)

PEGUERO, Joel - DR (27.9)

RAGSDALE, Carson (26.8)

SEYMOUR, Carson (26.3)

TENG, Kai-Wei (26.3)

WHISENHUNT, Carson (24.4)

WINN, Keaton (27.1)

Catchers (40 man roster in bold)

PORTER, Logan (29.7)

STASSI, Max (34.0)

Infielders (40 man roster in bold)

ALCANTARA, Sergio (28.7)

AUERBACH, Brett (26.6)

BASABE, Osleivis (24.5)

LAMB, Jake (34.5)

WISELY, Brett (25.9)

Outfielders (40 man roster in bold)

BISHOP, Hunter (26.8)

LUCIANO, Marco (23.6)

McCRAY, Grant (24.3)

MECKLER, Wade (25.3)

