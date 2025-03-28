OKC Comets Game Notes - March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (0-0) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-0)

Game #1 of 150/First Half #1 of 75/Road #1 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (NR, -.--) vs. SUG-LHP Colton Gordon (NR, -.--)

Friday, March 28, 2025 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets embark on their 2025 Pacific Coast League season and begin a new era in the franchise's Triple-A history with a new name and brand on the road at 7:05 p.m. against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Constellation Field...OKC is opening on the road for a second straight season and will begin a season against Sugar Land for the first time during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

Reflecting Telescope: Oklahoma City continued its winning ways in 2024 as the team competed as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club. OKC wrapped up the season with a 79-71 record, marking the 20th time in 26 seasons during the Bricktown era that an OKC team finished with a winning record, including 11 of the last 12 seasons, eight of nine seasons as a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate and for a fourth consecutive season...Oklahoma City has now finished with 79 or more wins five times in the last nine seasons. Prior to the current Dodgers affiliation, OKC posted 79 or more wins four times over a span of 17 seasons from 1998-2014...Since 2015, Oklahoma City's 696 total wins are the most of any team in the Pacific Coast League and rank third-most among all 30 Triple-A teams over the last nine seasons...OKC's 40 road wins in 2024 were second-most in the league and OKC has won at least 39 road games each of the last three seasons and 40 or more road games each of the last two seasons.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Nick Frasso returns to the mound as OKC's Opening Night starter for his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in November 2023 to repair a torn labrum...He closed out 2023 with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint after 21 appearances with Double-A Tulsa...Frasso made two appearances during Cactus League play, including a start Feb. 22 against Kansas City. He did not allow a run or hit over his 2.0 total innings in Arizona...Frasso, rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America, came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Justin Jarvis is slated to piggyback Frasso...Jarvis signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent last November after spending 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...He spent the majority of the season at Triple-A and made 18 appearances, including five starts, going 1-3 with a 5.98 ERA over 46.2 innings with 39 strikeouts against 23 walks...Jarvis joined the Mets in 2023 after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers July 31 in exchange for Mark Canha...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Good Company : Nick Frasso joins an impressive run of OKC Opening Day starting pitchers beginning in 2018: Walker Buehler (2018), Clayton Kershaw (2019; ML Rehab), Josiah Gray (2021), Ryan Pepiot (2022), Gavin Stone (2023) and Landon Knack (2024). Today Pepiot will make his first career Major League Opening Day start for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Against the Space Cowboys : 2025: 0-0 2024: 6-12 All-time: 52-38 At SUG: 25-20

Sugar Land enters 2025 as the defending Triple-A National Champions. The Space Cowboys also won the PCL's first-half title outright and tied for the second-half crown with Reno. The Space Cowboys went 93-56 overall during the regular season before defeating Reno in the PCL Championship Series and Omaha in the Triple-A National Championship Game...Sugar Land won nine of the final 11 meetings against Oklahoma City last season, but five of OKC's six total wins against the Space Cowboys in 2024 came at Constellation Field (5-7)...Despite going 6-12, OKC outscored Sugar land, 91-89, last season and hit 19 homers compared to Sugar Land's 15...Over the final series of 2024 between the teams Sept. 3-8, OKC scored 10 total runs for OKC's lowest-scoring six-game series since the team started playing primarily six-game series in 2021.

Out of This World: The Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers rebranded to the Oklahoma City Comets in October 2024 with a name that boasts strong ties to Oklahoma. The Comets brand honors Oklahoma native and Hall of Fame center fielder Mickey Mantle, known as the "Commerce Comet." The team's new space theme celebrates Oklahoma's ties to the aerospace industry while also drawing inspiration from the parent club Dodgers' legendary "shooting ball" logo...The Comets name is the sixth in Oklahoma City's Triple-A franchise history, following the Oklahoma City 89ers (1962-97), Oklahoma RedHawks (1998-2009), Oklahoma City RedHawks (2010-2014), Oklahoma City Dodgers (2015-23) and Oklahoma City Baseball Club (2024).

Struggle to Launch: OKC is 11-15 in season openers during the Bricktown era (since 1998), including 7-6 on the road in the first game of a season. OKC is 1-4 in its last five season-opening games overall and has lost openers in back-to-back seasons...OKC is starting a season on the road for the second straight year after losing in Tacoma, 1-0, in 11 innings to open the 2024 schedule...Overall in road openers during the Bricktown era, OKC is 15-11.

Seeing Stars: OKC's Opening Day roster features two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top three prospects, and three of the organization's top nine prospects, per Baseball America : Catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 2), infielder Alex Freeland (No. 3) and pitcher Justin Wrobleski (No. 9). Starting pitcher Nick Frasso is rated No. 17 among Dodgers prospects. The roster features nine total members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster including pitchers Noah Davis, Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Matt Sauer, catcher Hunter Feduccia, infielder Hyesong Kim, and outfielder James Outman in addition to Wrobleski and Frasso. A total of 17 players on the roster spent at least part of the 2024 season in Oklahoma City and 13 players have previous Major League experience, with five appearing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 while five others appeared elsewhere in the Major Leagues last season. The most notable veteran is Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP with the Atlanta Braves, who is closing in on 10 years of ML service time and has appeared in over 1,100 games. Rosario has collected 1,063 hits and 169 home runs during his Major League career.

Launchpad: Outfielder Ryan Ward led the Pacific Coast League with 33 home runs last season, finished second with 62 extra-base hits and finished third with 101 RBI. He became just the third player in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) to hit 33 or more homers in one season and the first to do it since Mike Hessman hit 35 home runs in 2012. Including a home run hit in the Arizona Complex League during a rehab assignment in May, Ward hit 34 home runs last season - second-most in the Minors. Ward also became just the fourth player during the Bricktown era to reach the century mark in RBI in a season...With 54 career homers in Oklahoma City, he is now six home runs away from tying Jason Hart's Bricktown-era career record of 40 home runs from 2002-03 and 2006. With 196 career RBI as he enters his third Triple-A season, Ward is 34 RBI away from tying Jason Botts' Bricktown-era career record of 230 RBI from 2005-08.

Mission Control: Scott Hennessey joins the Comets for his first season as manager as he becomes Oklahoma City's fourth manager during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hennessey previously served as manager of Double-A Tulsa from the middle of the 2017 season through 2024. With 455 career wins with the Drillers, including 16 playoff victories, he is the second-winningest manager in Tulsa professional baseball history since 1905. In 2018, Hennessey led the Drillers to the team's first Texas League title in 20 years. The team advanced to the playoffs four times under Hennessey, including to the Texas League Championship Series in 2017 and 2019. Hennessey's squads in Tulsa finished with a winning record in six of his seven seasons. He has been a member of the Dodgers organization since 2007, first serving as an amateur scout in Florida before transitioning to coaching in player development in 2017. He is joined in the OKC dugout by returning hitting coach Manny Burriss and returning bench coach Chris Gutierrez, along with new hitting coach Dylan Nasiatka (pronounced "na-shot-ka") and pitching coaches Ryan Dennick - a former OKC pitcher - and David Anderson.

Half-life: The Triple-A seasons in both the Pacific Coast League and International League will again be split into halves for a third straight season, with the first half ending June 22. The second half will begin June 24 and the regular season will conclude Sept. 21. The first-half winners will host the second-half winners in a best-of-three LCS slated to begin Sept. 23 in both the PCL and IL. The two LCS winners will advance to Las Vegas for the Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 27 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

