Lance McCullers Jr. Schedule to Join Space Cowboys on Rehab Assignment

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Houston Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. is scheduled to join the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on a Major League rehab assignment as Sugar Land opens the season. McCullers Jr. is currently scheduled to start on Sunday, March 30 for the Space Cowboys 2:05 pm game against the Oklahoma City Comets at Constellation Field.

Sunday is set to be McCullers first appearance in an official game since Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. The righty made one appearance for the Astros in Spring Training this season, throwing a scoreless inning on March 18 against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

This will be the third time McCullers has appeared with Sugar Land on Major League rehab. He made one appearance in 2021 on June 10 at Constellation Field against Round Rock, throwing four innings and allowing one run. While returning from injury in 2022, the righty made three starts with Sugar Land from July 27 to August 7, making two starts in Sugar Land. All major league rehab assignments are subject to change without notice.

For the first time in affiliated history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home as they take on the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. With the full promotional schedule announced for 2025, single game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.