Albuquerque Blanked by Sacramento in Season Opener, 8-0

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - The River Cats offense plated multiple runs in the third, fifth and sixth frames, including a three-run clout by Marco Luciano in the fifth, while the pitching staff blanked the Isotopes en route to an 8-0 triumph Friday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 12-10 all-time on Opening Day. Albuquerque has dropped five of their last six season openers and nine of their last 11.

-In his first rehab appearance, Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber tossed 4.0 frames and allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and one homer with five strikeouts. He threw 66 pitches, 39 strikes, and induced nine swings and misses.

-Outfielder Zac Veen collected two hits on the night, including a double. It's Veen's fifth multi-hit game with the Isotopes over 22 contests dating back to 2024. His double in the first left the bat at 104.8 MPH, the second-hardest hit ball of the contest.

-Infielder Adael Amador made his Triple-A debut and went 2-for-4 with a punchout. His single in his first Triple-A at bat to leadoff the game registered a 100.2 MPH exit velocity while his single in the fifth left the bat at 101.8 MPH.

-Outfielder Sterlin Thompson also made his Triple-A debut and went 2-for-4 with a double. Both of Thompson's hits tallied an exit velocity of 104.1 MPH, tied for the fourth-hardest hit of the night.

-Tonight was the first time in franchise history the club was shutout on Opening Day.

-The Isotopes were shutout for the first time since being blanked at Sugar Land August 24, 2024.

-The River Cats registered their 13th overall shutout against Albuquerque, 12th in Sacramento and first since June 9, 2024.

-The eight-run loss is the second-largest margin of defeat on Opening Day in club history (largest: 11-1 loss at Tacoma, April 4, 2014).

-Albuquerque tallied only six hits on the night, tied for the second fewest in a nine-inning game on Opening Night in team history (fewest: 2022, three).

-The Isotopes are 1-9 over their last 10 games in Sacramento.

-Sacramento starter Carson Seymour fanned eight Isotopes over 4.0 innings of work, the most strikeouts for an opposing starter on Opening Day since Salt Lake's Jaime Barria also struck out eight on April 4, 2019.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 7:37 pm MT at Sutter Health Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Tanner Gordon to the hill while Sacramento is slated to start Kyle Harrison.

