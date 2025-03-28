Mancini Goes Yard in his Aces Debut, Reno Falls Short in Season Opener to Las Vegas

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, Nevada - The Reno Aces (0-1) dropped their season opener in a nail bitter against the Las Vegas Aviators (1-0), the Triple-A Affiliate of the Athletics, in a close 3-2 defeat on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Despite the loss, Trey Mancini collected his first home run in his Aces debut, launching a 4-seam fastball from Elvis Alvarado into the right-centerfield bleachers with two outs in the top of the ninth to put the second run on the board for his team. Mancini, a 2022 World Series champion, is set to be a crucial part of Reno's success in 2025.

Yilber Diaz was productive in a short outing. The exciting prospect struck out six in just 4 2/3 frames, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. Diaz looks to build upon a breakthrough 2024 season after posting a 3.80 ERA with 140 punchouts across a career-high 104 1/3 innings between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno.

Jorge Barrosa was responsible for Reno's first run of the season, torching an RBI double into the left-centerfield gap to drive in A.J. Vukovich in the top of the sixth. The shifty switch-hitter is fresh off a solid season in '24, slashing .270/.360/.421 with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases in 285 at-bats.

Reno will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Las Vegas Aviators, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

Trey Mancini: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Tim Tawa: 1-for-3

Yilber Diaz: 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.