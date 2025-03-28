Reno Aces Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces embark on the 2025 Pacific Coast League season today with the announcement of the club's opening day roster. The roster features a mixture of familiar faces, including 15 returning Aces, and a handful of newcomers.

The BLC-Nine will begin the season tonight in Sin City as they square off against their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. PDT at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aces first year manager Jeff Gardner will have a talented-rich roster of 16 players with MLB experience and eight members of the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Aces have five of the Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects:

- Jordan Lawlar (D-backs #1)

- Yilber Diaz (D-backs #4)

- Cristian Mena (D-backs #13)

- Jorge Barrosa (D-backs #21)

- Tim Tawa (D-backs #25)

The Opening Day roster also includes players from three countries: the Dominican Republic (2), Venezuela (3), and the United States of America (23).

Aces Opening Day Roster:

PITCHERS (16)

- Kyle Amendt

- Kyle Backhus

- Brandon Bielak

- Jeff Brigham

- Billy Corcoran

- John Curtiss

- Yilber Diaz (40-man)

- J.P. Feyereisen

- Conor Grammes

- Tommy Henry (40-man)

- Drey Jameson (40-man)

- Scott McGough

- Cristian Mena (40-man)

- Juan Morillo

- Taylor Rashi

- Jake Rice

CATCHERS (2)

- Aramis Garcia

- Drake Osborn

INFIELDERS (7)

- Connor Kaiser

- Grae Kessinger (40-man)

- Jordan Lawlar (40-man)

- Trey Mancini

- Tim Tawa (40-man)

- Jesus Valdez

OUTFIELDERS (3)

- Jorge Barrosa (40-man)

- Tristin English

- Kevin Graham

- A.J. Vukovich

The Aces open the 2025 season tonight in Las Vegas taking on the Aviators at 7:05 p.m. PDT. It is the first of a three-game series before the team returns to Reno for their home opener on Tuesday, April 1st at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

