Salt Lake Bees Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

March 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Angels, have announced their preliminary roster for the 2025 season opener on Friday in El Paso, Texas.

Returning Players

The 2025 Opening Day roster features seven returning players, led by Bryce Teodosio, who played 114 games last season-the most among the returning group. Pitchers Brett Kerry and Chase Silseth return for their third consecutive season with the Bees.

Other notable returners include:

Niko Kavadas & Gustavo Campero - Entering their second seasons after a combined 25 games played in 2024.

Hans Crouse & Michael Darrell-Hicks - Key bullpen members for their second stints with the team.

Jack Dashwood - Returns to Triple-A for the first time since 2023 after spending all of 2024 in Rocket City (AA).

Top Prospect Addition

The roster includes one of MLB's Top 100 Prospects, 21-year-old Caden Dana (No. 77). Dana advanced from Double-A Rocket City to the Los Angeles Angels last season, making his MLB debut on September 1. He recorded a 2.52 ERA at Rocket City and was named Southern League Pitcher of the Month in August. Dana earned his first Major League win in his debut, pitching six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two runs, and striking out four.

Major League Experience

Of the 26 players on the preliminary roster, 14 have previous MLB experience. Six of those-Crouse, Campero, Dana, Kavadas, Silseth, and Teodosio-played for the Los Angeles Angels in 2024.

Newcomers with MLB Experience:

JD Davis (New York-AL/Oakland)

Carl Edwards Jr. (San Diego)

Victor Gonzalez (New York-AL)

Dakota Hudson (Colorado)

Ryan Noda (Oakland)

Michael Petersen (Los Angeles-NL/Miami)

Touki Toussaint (Chicago-AL)

Sebastian Rivero (Kansas City, 2021-22)

Notable Additions

Championship Pedigree: Carl Edwards Jr. (2016 Chicago Cubs) and JD Davis (2017 Houston Astros) bring World Series-winning experience to Salt Lake.

Triple-A Debuts: Caden Dana and Victor Gonzalez will play their first Triple-A seasons.

First-Time Bees: Carter Kieboom, Yolmer Sanchez, Matthew Lugo (position players); Shaun Anderson, Endrys Briceno, Connor Brogdon (pitchers).

Former First-Round Picks:

Touki Toussaint - 16th overall (2014, Arizona Diamondbacks)

Carter Kieboom - 28th overall (2016, Washington Nationals)

Dakota Hudson - 34th overall (2016, St. Louis Cardinals)

2025 Salt Lake Bees Roster

Right-Handed Pitchers: Shaun Anderson, Endrys Briceno, Connor Brogdon, Hans Crouse, Caden Dana, Michael Darrell-Hicks, Carl Edwards Jr., Dakota Hudson, Brett Kerry, Michael Petersen, Chase Silseth, Touki Toussaint

Left-Handed Pitchers: Jack Dashwood, Victor Gonzalez

Catchers: Sebastian Rivero, Chuckie Robinson

Infielders: JD Davis, Niko Kavadas, Carter Kieboom, Scott Kingery, David Mershon, Ryan Noda, Yolmer Sanchez

Outfielders: Gustavo Campero, Matthew Lugo, Bryce Teodosio

