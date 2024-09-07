Tacoma Evens Series with 6-1 Win Over Albuquerque

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Zac Veen hit his fourth home run with Albuquerque in his 12th game but Tacoma's Emerson Hancock fired 6.2 innings of one-run ball to lead the Rainiers to a 6-1 victory over the Isotopes Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes and Rainiers have split the first four games of the set. It's the club's first two-game losing streak to Tacoma since June 16-17, 2023. Albuquerque needs to win one of the final two games of the set to claim their first season-series win over Tacoma since taking seven of 12 in 2022.

-Albuquerque has swiped a bag in 11-straight games, the second-longest streak in team history (franchise record: 12, April 18-May 1, 2024).

-Right-hander Andrew Quezada made his Triple-A and Isotopes debut and tossed 2.0 innings in relief and allowed one run on two this and three walks.

-Tacoma's Emerson Hancock tossed 6.2 innings allowing just one run with six punchouts. It's the 25th quality start for an Isotopes opponent in 2024 and third of the series for the Rainiers (also: Blas Castano, Sept. 3 and Casey Lawrence, Sept. 4). His 6.2 innings is tied for the third-longest outing by an opponent in 2024.

-The Isotopes permitted three runs in the bottom of the first inning, bringing their season total to 93, the third-most in Triple-A.

-Albuquerque relented six runs on the night. The club has allowed five-plus runs in just two of their last 10 contests (other: August 30 vs. Reno, 8).

-The Isotopes pitching staff has not allowed double-digit hits in six-straight games, the longest streak of the season.

-Albuquerque surrendered five stolen bases on the night, tied for the most in a game in 2024 (other: July 10 vs. Tacoma).

-Greg Jones singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL. Slashing .304/.319/.370 with one homer and five RBI during the stretch. It's his longest hit streak of the year. He also swiped his 42nd bag of the year, moving into sole possession of second place on the Isotopes single-season leaderboard.

-Hunter Stovall singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL. Slashing .342/.390/.474 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI during the stretch. He is one shy of tying his longest hit streak of the season (long: June 12-28). Stole his 12th base of the year.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with his fourth homer of the year in 12 games with Albuquerque. He has two homers this series (also: Sept. 3).

-Willie MacIver singled and doubled for his 26th multi-hit game of the year, tied for the most amongst active Isotopes players with Jimmy Herron, and second in his last four games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game five of the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm MT from Cheney Stadium. Albuquerque is set to start Peyton Battenfield while Tacoma is expected to start Michael Mariot.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.