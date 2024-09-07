Hancock Shuts Down Isotopes

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (75-61) won their second straight game over the Albuquerque Isotopes (55-81) by a score of 6-1, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

A solo home run from Zac Veen in the top of the first inning gave Albuquerque an early 1-0 lead, but it didn't last long. Tacoma came back with three runs of their own in the first on a double from Tyler Locklear and an RBI single from Jake Slaughter.

With a 3-1 lead, Emerson Hancock locked in, allowing just five more hits over the next 5.2 innings. His one earned run in 6.2 innings marked his ninth quality start of the year in 17 games with Tacoma.

The Rainiers added a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Michael Papierski, making it 4-1. Up by three, they got an insurance run in both the seventh and eighth innings on a double from Dominic Canzone and a single from Kobe Kato.

Cody Bolton worked around two hits to throw a scoreless ninth inning, closing out Tacoma's second consecutive win.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Rainiers won their second consecutive game, giving them back-to-back wins for the first time since winning six in a row back from Aug. 14-20. Tacoma stole five bases as a team tonight, increasing their lead in the PCL. Ryan Bliss swiped two bags, tying teammate Samad Taylor for the team and league lead. With Reno losing in extra-innings to El Paso, Tacoma gained a game in the standings on the Aces. They are now tied with Salt Lake for second place, 2.5 games out.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play game five of their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

