Aces Sit Down Chihuahuas In Commanding Shut Out Victory

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nevada - Backed behind a dominant performance by the bullpen, the Reno Aces (35-26, 70-66) left the El Paso Chihuahuas (23-39, 54-83) scoreless in a 6-0 win on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field. The Aces will have a chance to secure the series victory in Sunday's series finale.

Konnor Pilkington got the start on the mound, tossing three scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and one walk with no punchouts. Christian Montes De Oca (W, 4-5), Kyle Amendt, Jose Castillo, and Yilber trailed out of the pen, combining six shutout innings, walking one and punching out five.

Tristin English collected a four-hit day at the plate. The Georgia native has been the heart and soul of the lineup in the second half, slashing .295/.363/.491 with 15 extra-base hits and 29 RBI since June 25.

Andy Weber posted his first career Triple-A hit in the win, a line-drive single into center field. The infielder later collected an RBI on a single into rightfield, capping off a solid day at the plate. Before his promotion to Triple-A Reno, the 27-year-old was hitting .328/.388/.522 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 149 plate appearances with Double-A Amarillo.

Sergio Alcantara continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with two RBI. The switch-hitting infielder has enjoyed arguably his best series of the season, going 10-for-18 (.556) with seven RBI. Notably, he has notched two hits in all five games this series.

Bryson Brigman posted a two-hit night, driving in Andrew Knizner on an infield single in the fourth frame. Since August 1, the 29-year-old has gone 42-for-102 (.412) with 10 extra-base knocks and 28 RBI, good for second in the Pacific Coast League over that stretch.

Reno will look to secure a series victory in Sunday's series finale against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

Tristin English: 4-for-5, 1 2B

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Andy Weber: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

