Bees' Win Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss to River Cats

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their contest against the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday evening, falling by a final score of 8-2 and having their winning streak snapped at three games.

After pushing 26 combined runs across the board during their three-game streak, the Bees finally hit a wall at the plate, tallying just two runs on five hits in the loss on Saturday. The lone rally for Salt Lake came in the bottom of the fifth, when the offense came alive for the only damage it could bring forth all night long. The first of these runs were brought in when Shane Matheny narrowly missed his first home run in the black and yellow but still picked up an RBI triple for his troubles, and the second came when Cole Tucker laced a line drive up the middle two batters later for a run-scoring single. Beyond this, though, the Bees were held scoreless over the other eight frames of the game, with Sacramento starter Kai-Wei Teng tossing five innings of two-run ball and relievers Justin Garza and Tyler Myrick working four scoreless innings to close things out. The biggest problem for Salt Lake was its inability to capitalize on the traffic it got on the basepaths, as despite drawing seven walks, they went just 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

On the other side, the Bees had to deploy another bullpen game on the mound, and the River Cats managed to take advantage and string together a trio of multi-run innings to build up a lead that turned out to be too much to overcome. The first of these came in the fourth, with the visitors plating three against Luis Ledo on a home run off the bat of Wade Meckler that just snuck over the wall in right field. Sacramento pushed two more across against Ledo just one inning later on a wild pitch and an RBI single from Casey Schmitt, and to cap things off, they scored another pair in the eighth off of Adam Cimber on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch by Trenton Brooks and a run-scoring knock from David Villar, his fourth hit in five plate appearances.

The Bees will now take their second try at winning the series over the River Cats in the finale on Sunday afternoon, with the last game of the penultimate homestand of the season set to get underway at 1:05 p.m.

