Aces Fall to the Chihuahuas Extra-Inning Battle
September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - The Reno Aces (34-26, 69-66) were victims of defeat in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (23-38, 54-82) on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, Sergio Alcantara continued his blistering series after going 2-for-4 with a triple in the bottom of the third. The switch-hitting infielder has gone 7-for-15 with two extra-base hits and five RBI in the first four games of the six-game series vs El Paso.
Albert Almora delivered his Minor League-leading 44th double of the campaign, a line shot into left field to score Bryson Brigman and Jorge Barrosa. Not only does Almora lead in doubles, but he stands atop the Pacific Coast League in hits with 145.
Jake Rice made his Aces debut, tossing a clean of relief, allowing no hits and walking one. The southpaw posted a 3.47 ERA with 58 punchouts and 27 walks in 49 1/3 frames with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, before his promotion to Reno.
The Aces will bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
Albert Almora: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-4, 1 3B
Jake Rice: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
