El Paso Edges Reno, 5-4, in 10 Innings

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Eguy Rosario hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 5-4 win over the Reno Aces Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

El Paso pitchers struck out 12 batters Friday and didn't walk any Aces. Chihuahuas relievers Jayvien Sandridge, Logan Gillaspie and Austin Davis combined for five scoreless innings. El Paso's bullpen hasn't allowed any runs in four of the last five games. Sandridge struck out five batters in two innings and has struck out 10 in his last 5.1 innings.

Chihuahuas shortstop Clay Dungan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, his second homer in as many games. The Chihuahuas are now 4-5 in extra-inning games, while Reno dropped to 1-10. Eleven of the Chihuahuas' last 14 games have been decided by one or two runs.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Aces 4 Final Score (09/06/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (23-38), Reno (34-26)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso LHP Omar Cruz (1-1, 3.15) vs. Reno TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.