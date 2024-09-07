Albuquerque Takes Season Series with Win

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (75-62) lost their third game of the series to the Albuquerque Isotopes (56-81) by a score of 5-2, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

For the fourth consecutive game, Albuquerque got on the board first, scoring three runs on one swing of the bat. Yanquiel Fernandez crushed a three-run home run 402 feet in the second inning to put the Isotopes in front.

It stayed 3-0 until the fifth, when Tacoma got two runs of their own to make it a one-run game. They scored on RBI singles from Tyler Locklear and Jake Slaughter, but had a runner thrown out at the plate to end the rally.

Albuquerque extended their lead to 4-2 on an RBI single from Willie MacIver in the sixth and for the second consecutive inning, the Rainiers had a runner thrown out at the plate to end the bottom of the inning.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Zac Veen stole home to bring across a fifth run for the Isotopes. Tacoma got a runner on in their half of the frame, but Matt Koch closed out the win with a scoreless ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma recorded 15 hits and went 6-for-13 with runners in scoring position but scored only two runs, running into four different outs. Each of the top three hitters in Tacoma's lineup had multi-hit games, combining for seven of the Rainiers' 15 hits.

Tacoma and Albuquerque will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 1:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

