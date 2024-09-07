Las Vegas Defeats Round Rock 4-3 on Friday Night

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - The Round Rock Express (27-33 | 64-70) dropped Friday night's contest, 4-3, to the Las Vegas Aviators (31-29 | 68-67) at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Round Rock reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (7-3, 4.50) took home the blown-save loss, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1.0 inning. Las Vegas starter LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 4.62) earned the victory, tossing 7.0 innings that yielded three runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts. RHP Joe Boyle took home his first save of the season for the Aviators. He recorded 2.0 shutout innings that included two hits and two punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Las Vegas got on the board first in the bottom of the second, taking a 1-0 lead. C Carlos Pérez led off the home half of the frame with a double before later scoring on a ground out from SS Darell Hernaiz.

CF Dustin Harris launched a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning for Round Rock to tie the game at one and get the Express their first base runner of the game.

Each team added a solo home run in the fifth frame. The E-Train took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning thanks to a solo moonshot off the bat of C Matt Whatley. RF Colby Thomas matched Whatley with a big fly, knotting the game up at two for the Aviators.

Round Rock took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh frame on a sacrifice fly from Whatley. 1B Blaine Crim scored on the play after doubling to start the inning.

A hit by pitch followed by back-to-back base hits loaded the bases for the Aviators in the home half of the seventh inning. CF Cooper Bowman came through with a single that brought home Hernaiz and 3B Brett Harris to take a 4-3 lead.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express CF Dustin Harris and C Matt Whatley each tallied a solo home run on Friday night. Harris finished with a 2-for-4 night that also included a double, while Whatley went 1-for-3 with two RBI.

The seventh consecutive loss for Round Rock ties the longest losing streak of the year. The Express also dropped seven straight games from April 18-25.

Round Rock C Sam Huff extended his hitting streak to eight games. Huff went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. In his last eight games, he is 10-for-29 with three doubles, one home run, six RBI, one run scored, two walks and six strikeouts.

Next up: Round Rock and Las Vegas will face off in game five of the series on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Express RHP Peter Solomon (4-4, 6.68) is scheduled to go up against Aviators RHP Blake Beers (0-0, 6.75). First pitch is slated for 9:05 p.m. CT.

