Fernández's Bat, Veen's Legs Propel Albuquerque to 5-2 Triumph

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - Yanquiel Fernández belted his first Triple-A home run, a three-run clout in the second inning, and Albuquerque never trailed en route to a 5-2 victory over the Rainiers on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Zac Veen provided one of the rarest plays in baseball, when he dashed for a straight steal of home plate in the ninth inning. It took place with the bases loaded and two out, and Veen sprinted across on Kirby Snead's delivery.

Topes Scope: - Veen's heroics marked just the second time in Isotopes history a player recorded a straight steal of home plate. Eric Reed accomplished the feat on June 20, 2007 at Oklahoma in the first inning, taking off on a pitch from Alfredo Simon that resulted in ball four to Valentino Pascucci.

- Jones and Veen extended Albuquerque's streak with at least one stolen base to 12 consecutive games, tying a franchise record set earlier this year (April 18-May 1). As a team, Albuquerque has 177 swipes, one away from tying their mark for a single season, recorded in the inaugural campaign of 2003.

- The Isotopes pitching staff registered just two strikeouts for the third consecutive game, the first time since at least 2005 in which they recorded a pair or fewer in three straight contests. Furthermore, the only prior occurrence of this taking place in back-to-back games came in both ends of a doubleheader Aug. 5, 2016 vs. Sacramento (two each game).

- Albuquerque starter Peyton Battenfield tied a season-worst for an Isotopes pitcher by allowing 10 hits. Battenfield also suffered the fate Aug. 18 at Round Rock, while it has occurred with Karl Kauffmann on the mound twice (May 3 and Aug. 17). In spite of this, Battenfield's outing marked the 24th time an Albuquerque hurler worked at least five innings with two or fewer runs allowed.

- For the eighth time in the last 11 games, the Isotopes allowed three or fewer runs. They have compiled a 2.97 staff ERA during the span, second-lowest among Triple-A teams.

- Greg Jones recorded two assists from center field, throwing out two runners at the plate: Dominic Canzone in the fifth and Kobe Kato in the sixth.

- Jones stole two bases, increasing his total to 44 for the year. He is five swipes away from tying Dee Gordon's single-season record (2013). It was the 12th time this season Jones recorded multiple steals in a contest, and fifth occurrence since Aug. 11. In the second inning, Michael Papierski became the first catcher to throw out Jones this season, when he was nabbed at second base. In both of Jones' prior caught stealings, it involved a pitcher stepping off and catching him between second and third.

- Jones extended his hitting streak to 11 games, increasing his season-high. Jones is slashing .320/.346/.380 with a homer and five RBI during the span.

- Hunter Stovall was 1-for-4, tying his season-best with an 11-game hit streak (also: June 12-29). Stovall has produced a .333/.378/.452 slash line with two doubles and a long ball during the stretch, that has seen him record exactly one hit in nine of the 11 contests.

- Fernández's blast was his first since Aug. 1 at Reading, as he snapped a string of 113 at-bats without going deep. He became the 23rd player to homer for the Isotopes this season.

- Jimmy Herron drew three walks, tying a season-high for an Albuquerque hitter (five previous times - last: Greg Jones, July 10 vs. Tacoma)

- Tacoma finished with 15 hits, Albuquerque's 24 time surrendering at least that many this season. It marked the most knocks for the opposition since Round Rock recorded 18 on Aug. 18 in Texas. Additionally, the Rainiers recorded four doubles, and the Isotopes have allowed at least one extra-base hit in all 137 games in 2024.

- Michael Mariot started for the Rainiers on the 12-year anniversary of his Triple-A debut, which came at Isotopes Park as a member of the Omaha Storm Chasers, in a first-round PCL playoff game. Mariot lasted 5.0 innings tonight, allowing three runs.

- The Isotopes secured a season series win (7-4) over the Rainiers for the second time in three years, as they finished 7-5 in 2022.

- Albuquerque is now 21-32 in contests decided by one or two runs, including 8-18 on the road. On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers wrap up their series in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday afternoon. Left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist is slated to start for Albuquerque, opposed by Tacoma right-hander Blas Castano. First pitch from the Puget Sound is set for 2:35 MT (1:35 PT).

