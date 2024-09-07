OKC Loses Third Straight

September 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Oklahoma City Baseball Club was limited to one run for a third straight game in a 4-1 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land (37-24/86-50) took the lead in the fourth inning on a RBI triple by Cooper Hummel. Oklahoma City (31-31/71-66) tied the score, 1-1, when Alex Freeland connected on a RBI single in the fifth inning to bring in OKC's lone run of the night. The Space Cowboys went on to add three runs in the seventh inning. Trey Cabbage hit a RBI triple to put Sugar Land ahead, 2-1. The Space Cowboys added a run on a RBI single by Zach Dezenzo and another Space Cowboys run scored during a rundown later in the inning for a 4-1 lead. Sugar Land retired eight of OKC's final nine batters of the game with pitcher Wander Suero recording the final three outs for his Pacific Coast League-record 34th save of the season.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City fell to 1-4 in the six-game series against Sugar Land and is now 4-6 in the last 10 games following a 12-2 stretch.

-OKC was held to one run in a third straight game and has scored a total of eight runs during the current series. This is the first time OKC has been held to one run or less in three consecutive games since a four-game stretch May 14-17 during which OKC scored three runs in Sacramento...OKC has now scored three or fewer runs in nine of the last 15 games.

-OKC finished with four hits and has been held to six hits or less in each of the first five games of the current series as well as in 11 of the last 15 games...OKC is batting 24-for-153 (.157) during the current series with 49 strikeouts.

-The OKC pitching staff held Sugar Land scoreless in seven of nine innings Saturday and has held the Space Cowboys scoreless in 23 of the last 27 innings...OKC has now allowed four runs or less in three straight games and in 15 of the last 18 games.

-Andre Lipcius extended his career-best on-base streak to 28 games, drawing a walk in the sixth inning. The on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and the second-longest streak of the season by an OKC player. He is now two games away from tying Hunter Feduccia's team-best 30-game on-base streak from June 6-Aug. 3.

-Ryan Ward was held 0-for-4 to snap his six-game hitting streak. He went 8-for-24 during the stretch.

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Sugar Land wrap up their series at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a City Celebration Sunday. Players and coaches will wear commemorative city-themed jerseys and 405 area code caps on the field, select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.