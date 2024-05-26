Tacoma Defiance Travels to Houston Dynamo 2 for Road Matchup on Sunday
May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (4-4-1, 14 points) continues its road swing as it takes on Houston Dynamo 2 (1-4-2, 6 points), on Sunday, May 26 at SaberCats Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
Tacoma is coming off a 3-1 loss to Minnesota United FC 2 on May 19. Yu Tsukanome got Defiance on the board in the first half, but three unanswered goals by the home side were enough to secure the win for Minnesota.
Following the result, Defiance now sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division with 14 points, one point below The Town FC.
Tacoma and Houston played each other three times last season, with Defiance winning all three contests, including a 4-3 victory in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.
Following Sunday's match, Defiance travels to face Ventura County FC on Friday, May 31 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent: Sean Saint Jacques
Tacoma Defiance midfielder Chris Aquino
