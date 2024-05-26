Anderson, Vazquez record braces; Union II remain in first place

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to MSU Soccer Park to face New York Red Bulls II on Sunday afternoon, winning 5-1. Union II opened up the scoring in the 10th minute when forward Edward Davis registered his fifth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season. In stoppage time, Homegrown midfielder David Vazquez netted his first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season to extend Union II's lead. In the second half, New York responded in the 68th minute with a goal from Mohammed Sofo. Union II forward Markus Anderson scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal in the 77th minute to give Union II the 3-1 advantage. In the 83rd minute, Homegrown midfielder David Vazquez found the back of the net for a second time, extending the Union II lead. Midfielder Markus Anderson scored Union II's fifth and final goal, securing three points on the road and recording his first career brace in MLS NEXT Pro. With the win, Union II are first in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings and first overall in MLS NEXT Pro.

Philadelphia Union II return to Subaru Park to host Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, June 2 (6:00 p.m. ET/Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (5) - New York Red Bulls II (1)

MSU Soccer Park (Montclair, NJ)

Sunday, May 26, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Jalen Gray

AR1: Alexandru Focea

AR2: Joseph Knoff

4TH: Hao Zhong

Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Edward Davis (Westfield) 10'

PHI - David Vazquez (Tucker) 45'+6'

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo (Ssebufu) 68'

PHI - Markus Anderson (Olney) 77'

PHI - David Vazquez 83'

PHI - Markus Anderson (Ngabo) 88'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

RBNY - Curtis Ofori (caution) 16'

RBNY - Steven Sserwadda (caution) 48'

PHI - Jamir Berdecio (caution) 80'

RBNY - Malick Dembele (caution) 90'+5'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick; Frank Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Jamir Berdecio (Gavin Wetzel 84'), Sanders Ngabo, Christopher Olney, Giovanny Sequera

(Carlos Rojas 84'), David Vazquez, Edward Davis (Cavan Sullivan 63'), Leandro Soria (Markus Anderson 63') .

Substitutes not used: Mike Sheridan; Alex Perez, Ryan Zellefrow.

New York Red Bulls II: Aidan Stokes; Curtis Ofori, Aidan O'Connor, Davi Alexandre, Juan Gutierrez, Bento Estrela (Aiden Jarvis 73'), Steven Sserwadda (Malick Dembele 84'), Rafael Mosquera (Frank Ssebufu 63'), Ibrahim Kasule, Mohammed Sofo, Julian Hall.

Substitutes not used: Dallas Odla; Jair Collahuazo, Jeffrey Bryjak, Adri Mehmeti.

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder David Vazquez netted a brace for the first time in his MLS NEXT Pro career.

Forward Markus Anderson registered his first career brace in MLS NEXT Pro.

Forward Edward Davis netted his fifth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season.

