Rapids 2's Young Stars Continue to Progress as MLS NEXT Pro Season Heats Up

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (2-6-1, 7 pts) take on MNUFC2 (3-4-0, 9 pts) on Sunday, May 26, for the teams' first meeting of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV) at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Colorado is coming off an exciting match that saw the team capture three points in a 3-2 result over Whitecaps FC 2. The young stars of the team, including Academy striker Noah Strellnauer and international players Facundo Núñez and Antony García, shined bright under the lights of DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, leading the team to its second win of the season.

The night kicked off with an opening goal from First Team forward Darren Yapi, marking his first goal of the 2024 season. Following Yapi's 39th minute goal, the Whitecaps' Jeevan Badwal found the back of the net in stoppage time to tie the teams up heading into the half.

Rapids 2 continued pressing up the pitch, scoring their second goal in the 65th minute off the foot of Strellnauer. Núñez was attributed with the assist and shortly after became the playmaker on García's goal in the 75th minute, earning the Man of the Match for his two assist performance. García's goal marked his first for Rapids 2 after joining the team at the beginning of the 2024 season.

Colorado was able to break its five-game losing streak with a three-goal victory over Vancouver with the last win being the team's first match of the season against St. Louis CITY2.

The Rapids hold a 2-2-1 record against Minnesota, taking the slight edge in a 5-4 shootout victory during the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season. The last time the two sides met, Colorado bested Minnesota in a 4-2 result in the last match of the 2023 season. Forward Rémi Cabral recorded a hat trick, helping him earn a share of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot award. The last three points of the regular season also allowed Rapids 2 to claim the title for the most regular season points last season, finishing first overall in the league.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.