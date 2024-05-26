Tacoma Defiance Defeats Houston Dynamo 2 3-2 Sunday Night at SaberCats Stadium
May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
HOUSTON, TEXAS - Tacoma Defiance (5-4-1, 17 points) defeated Houston Dynamo 2 (2-5-2, 9 points) 3-2 Sunday evening at SaberCats Stadium. Burke Fahling's and Snyder Brunell's first goals of the year, as well as an own goal, was enough to hold off the host's two scores and secure all three road points for Tacoma. Hervé Diese's side now travels to take on Ventura County FC on Friday, May 31 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
MATCH SUMMARY
Tacoma Defiance 3 - Houston Dynamo 2 2
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Venue: SaberCats Stadium
Referee: Melinda Sopka
Assistants: Clarence Clark, Logan Reeves
Fourth official: Melvin Rivas
Weather: 90 degrees and partly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
TAC - Burke Fahling (Faysal Bettache) 22'
HOU - Obafemi Awodesu (Ousame Sylla) 59'
HOU - Maddox Findlay (Stephen Annor) 63'
TAC - Snyder Brunell (Owen O'Malley) 81'
TAC - Own Goal (Isaac Mwakutuya) 84'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
HOU - Kieran Sargeant (caution) 18'
TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 45+2'
TAC - Owen O'Malley (caution) 66'
LINEUPS & STATS
Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Blake Bowen (Owen O'Malley 64'), Antino Lopez, Brian Aguilar, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell (Kelvin Luis Brito 86'), Faysal Bettache - captain; Georgi Minoungou, Yu Tsukanome (Chris Aquino 86'), Burke Fahling; Osaze De Rosario (Shaun Brun 90+3')
Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Gallatin Sandnes
Total shots: 17
Shots on goal: 7
Fouls: 16
Offside: 4
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 6
Houston Dynamo 2 - Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen; David Nguema (Omar Grey HT), Obafemi Awodesu, Isaac Mwakutuya, Kieran Sargeant (Isaiah Reid HT); Josue Souza Dos Santos (Ifunanyachi Achara HT), Sebastian Rodriguez, Diego Gonzalez; Exon Arzu (Maddox Findlay HT), Stephen Annor (David Garcia 76'), Ousmane Sylla
Substitutes not used: Xavier Valdez, Omar Bolanos, Jeferson Medina Obando
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 8
Fouls: 10
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 8
Saves: 5
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance midfielder Burke Fahling with possession vs. Houston Dynamo 2
