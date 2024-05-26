Tacoma Defiance Defeats Houston Dynamo 2 3-2 Sunday Night at SaberCats Stadium

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance News Release









Tacoma Defiance midfielder Burke Fahling with possession vs. Houston Dynamo 2

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Tacoma Defiance (5-4-1, 17 points) defeated Houston Dynamo 2 (2-5-2, 9 points) 3-2 Sunday evening at SaberCats Stadium. Burke Fahling's and Snyder Brunell's first goals of the year, as well as an own goal, was enough to hold off the host's two scores and secure all three road points for Tacoma. Hervé Diese's side now travels to take on Ventura County FC on Friday, May 31 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 3 - Houston Dynamo 2 2

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Venue: SaberCats Stadium

Referee: Melinda Sopka

Assistants: Clarence Clark, Logan Reeves

Fourth official: Melvin Rivas

Weather: 90 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Burke Fahling (Faysal Bettache) 22'

HOU - Obafemi Awodesu (Ousame Sylla) 59'

HOU - Maddox Findlay (Stephen Annor) 63'

TAC - Snyder Brunell (Owen O'Malley) 81'

TAC - Own Goal (Isaac Mwakutuya) 84'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HOU - Kieran Sargeant (caution) 18'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 45+2'

TAC - Owen O'Malley (caution) 66'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Blake Bowen (Owen O'Malley 64'), Antino Lopez, Brian Aguilar, Travian Sousa; Snyder Brunell (Kelvin Luis Brito 86'), Faysal Bettache - captain; Georgi Minoungou, Yu Tsukanome (Chris Aquino 86'), Burke Fahling; Osaze De Rosario (Shaun Brun 90+3')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Gallatin Sandnes

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 16

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 6

Houston Dynamo 2 - Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen; David Nguema (Omar Grey HT), Obafemi Awodesu, Isaac Mwakutuya, Kieran Sargeant (Isaiah Reid HT); Josue Souza Dos Santos (Ifunanyachi Achara HT), Sebastian Rodriguez, Diego Gonzalez; Exon Arzu (Maddox Findlay HT), Stephen Annor (David Garcia 76'), Ousmane Sylla

Substitutes not used: Xavier Valdez, Omar Bolanos, Jeferson Medina Obando

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 10

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 5

