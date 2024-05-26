Inter Miami CF II Earns a 1-0 Victory over FC Cincinnati 2

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II came away with 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati 2, this Saturday at the Northern Kentucky University Stadium, The win featured captain Sessok's first goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season in dramatic fashion in the 90th minute.

The Herons' starting XI featured Owen Fennerty in goal; Sessock, Tyler Hall, Santiago Garcia and Israel Boatwright made up the back four; Tye Barton, Ricardo Montenegro, Derrek Martinez, and Pep Casas De Abadal started in midfield; forwards, Cohen Yuval, and Idoh Zeltzer- Zubida led the team's attack.

The Herons took initiative showing aggression on offense, having the hosts sit deep into their own half in the opening 15 minutes with chances for both forwards Yuval and Zubida. The first breakaway, awarded by their continuous high press, forced confusion at the back for FC Cincinnati 2. Yuval read a soft back pass to the keeper, charged to anticipate setting himself through on goal, only for keeper Paul Walters to pull a heroic save that was deflected away.

Minutes later, Zubida came close once again with a cheeky chip that Walters parried away on time after a wonderful pass by Martinez that sliced through Cincinnati's defense.

Despite the hosts slowly gaining momentum in the game and having chances of their own, Inter Miami CF II's Finnerty remained solid between the posts. The goalkeeper saved a clear cut chance from close range in the 20th minute which would be the hosts only shot on target in the first half.

In the second half, Finnerty once again rose to the occasion, saving a penalty after a foul, diving into the far right corner to keep Cincinnati at bay.

This would prove crucial later on as Inter Miami CF II finally broke the deadlock in the 90th minute. Sessock was assisted by Bryan Destin in a deadly counter attack, with the captain finishing clinically to claim all three points on the road. It was Sessok's first goal of the season.

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will be back with some more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team returns home to face Orlando City B on Sunday, June 2 at Chase Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.

