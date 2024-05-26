FC Cincinnati 2 Win Streak Snapped by Inter Miami CF II

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 suffered their first loss in over a month after dropping a 1-0 defensive battle to Inter Miami CF II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. Cincinnati drop to 6-4-1 (19 points) while Miami improve to 4-4-2 (14 points).

In a physical match from the opening whistle, the first half saw great goalkeeper work from both sides as both Paul Walters for Cincinnati and Owen Finnerty for Miami had a handful of saves in the first half. In the 64th minute, Finnerty saved a penalty kick off the foot of newly signed Guilherme Santos to extend the scoreless draw.

Eight minutes of extra time was added to the end of the second half as Miami captain, Nykolas Sessock, was able to find the back of the net for the game winning goal three minutes into extra time.

Next up the Orange and Blue travel to Chester, Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 6, as they take on Philadelphia Union II at 6 p.m. ET.

AS IT HAPPENED

MIA: Nykolas Sessock, GOAL - 90'+3 (0-1) - With eight minutes of added time to the end of the second half, Bryan Destin and Dairon Reyes connected a string of passes into the path of Sessock. Sessock danced around a defender and fired the lone goal of the match into the net.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Inter Miami CF II

Date: May 26, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium

Kickoff: 5:01 p.m. ET

Weather: 73 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

MIA: 0-1-1

CIN: 0-0-0

MIA - Nykolas Sessock (Destin, Reyes) 90'+3

CIN - None

LINEUPS

CIN: Paul Walters, Moises Tablante, Isaiah Foster, Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Amir Daley, Nico Benalcazar (C), Stiven Jimenez, Peter Mangione, Ben Stitz (Ryan Belal 83'), Guilherme Santos (Jesus Castellano 65')

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Alejandro Guido, Juan Machado, Illia Tyrkus, Nicholas Samways, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

MIA: Owen Finnerty, Nykolas Sessock (C), Santiago Garcia, Tyler Hall, Israel Boatwright, Ricardo Montenegro, Derreck Martinez, Tye Barton, Jose Casas de Abadal (Joseph Convers 83'), Cohen Yuval, Idoh Zeltzer (Bryan Destin 75')

Substitutes not used: Brett Kaminski, Samuel Basabe, Dairon Reyes, Santiago Morales, Lesther Garcia-Spencer

Head Coach: Federico Higuain

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/MIA

Shots: 13 / 8

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 9 / 8

Fouls: 12 / 13

Offside: 1 /2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Isaiah Foster (Yellow Card) 37'

MIA - Idoh Zeltzer (Yellow Card) 40'

CIN - Gaël Gibert (Yellow Card) 71'

MIA - Jose Casas de Abadal (Yellow Card) 82'

MIA - Dairon Reyes (Yellow Card) 90' +4

OFFICIALS

Referee: Kaitlyn Trowbridge

Ast. Referees: Fermin Sanchez, Audra Fullen

Fourth Official: Noah Matos

