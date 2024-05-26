FC Cincinnati 2, Inter Miami CF II Time Changed
May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
Sunday night's match between FC Cincinnati 2 and Inter Miami CF II, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, will now kick off at 5 p.m. ET. The time change results from an expectation of inclement weather that may impact the match.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ET and tickets for the match can be redeemed with a SeatGeek account through the FC Cincinnati App.
The match will also be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
