Alex Monis Called up to Philippines National Team

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. ( May 26, 2024 ) - Revolution II forward Alex Monis has been called up to the Philippines Senior National Team to participate in a one-week training camp in Dubai followed by two matches against Vietnam and Indonesia.

Monis collects his first international call-up with the Philippines. After signing with the club in January 2024, the 21-year-old has become one of the top scorers on New England's second team, recording three goals and three assists this season. The Downers Grove, Ill. native was recently named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek Eight after leading his team to a 3-2 victory on May 4 against his former club, Chicago Fire FC II, tallying two goals in the match.

Monis and the Philippines will compete in 2026 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Competition and 2027 AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia Qualifiers during the upcoming FIFA International break from June 3 - June 11, taking on Vietnam on June 6 and Indonesia on June 11, with both matches doubling as qualification rounds for both tournaments.

New England Revolution II continue the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday, May 26, hosting New York City FC II for the team's third match played at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium at Southern New Hampshire University. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET with Kylen Mills calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

