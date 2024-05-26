Revolution II Battle New York City FC II to a 3-3 Draw

May 26, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HOOKSETT, N.H. - New England Revolution II (3-5-2; 13 pts.) battled New York City FC II (3-3-3; 13 pts.) to a 3-3 draw on Sunday afternoon at Ouellette Stadium, securing the additional point with a 4-3 shootout victory. Forward Liam Butts and Academy midfielder/defender Eric Klein each tallied their first professional goals to equalize the match in the second half, while goalkeeper Max Weinstein made two saves in the penalty kick shootout.

New York City found the scoresheet first with a goal from Christopher Tiao in the sixth minute. New England battled back with Marcos Dias tallying his fifth goal of the season in the 23rd minute. Maciel sailed the ball from just past midfield into the middle of the box where Dias was waiting to send a right-footed shot past the far post to equalize the contest. New York City retook the lead with a penalty kick tally in the 34th minute and extended its lead in the 52nd minute with a goal from Taylor Calheira.

Butts, a newcomer to New England's roster in 2024, entered the match in the 70th minute to mark his professional debut and quickly made his presence known, tallying his first professional goal just 10 minutes later, tapping home a cross from Gevork Diarbian to bring his team within one. Revolution II found the equalizer in the 87th minute, with Klein heading in a corner kick from Patrick Leal to mark his first professional goal in his ninth career appearance with New England's second team.

Battling to a 3-3 draw through 90 minutes, the match headed to a shootout where Weinstein made two stops on New York's Piero Elias and Klevis Haxhari while Dias, Diarbian, Alex Monis, and Klein all tallied for New England to secure the additional point in the match.

Revolution II continue the MLS NEXT Pro season next weekend, hitting the road on Saturday, June 1 to take on Chattanooga FC for the first time in 2024. The 7 p.m. ET match kicks off from Finley Stadium and streams live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with Matt Pederson on the call.

New England Revolution II 3 (4), New York City FC II 3 (3)

May 26, 2024 - Mark A. Ouellette Stadium (Hooksett, N.H.)

Liam Butts and Eric Klein each tallied their first professional goals on Sunday to help New England secure its second draw of 2024.

Marcos Dias found the scoresheet in the 23rd minute to record his team-leading fifth goal of the season. The Brazilian forward led New England with six shots, two on target.

Max Weinstein made one save in regulation, adding on two saves in the shootout in his fourth appearance of 2024.

New England recorded a season-high 22 shots, 10 on target with seven players registering at least one shot on net in the match.

Maciel, Gevork Diarbian, and Patrick Leal all tallied assists in Sunday's contest.

Diarbian recorded three shots, one on target in his 45 minutes of action.

Alex Monis recorded five shots with three on target in his 50th MLS NEXT Pro appearance after earning his first senior national team call-up with the Philippines earlier today.

GAME CAPSULE

Referee: Alexandra Billeter

Assistant Referees: Mateusz Dulski, James Duling

Fourth Official: Kyle Averill

Weather: 79 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NYC - Christopher Tiao (Piero Elias) 6'

NE - Marcos Dias 5 (Maciel 2) 23'

NYC - Piero Elias (PK) 34'

NYC - Taylor Calheira (Christopher Tiao) 52'

NE - Liam Butts 1 (Gevork Diarbian 3) 80'

NE - Eric Klein 1 (Patrick Leal 2) 87'

Misconduct Summary:

NYC - Samuel Owusu (Yellow Card) 45'

NE - Patrick Leal (Yellow Card) 54'

NE - Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 68'

NE - Eric Klein (Yellow Card) 71'

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Hesron Barry, Tiago Suarez (Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi 70'), Victor Souza, Eric Klein; Luka Borovic (Damario McIntosh 59'), Patrick Leal, Maciel (Liam Butts 70'); Malcolm Fry (Gevork Diarbian 46'), Marcos Dias, Alex Monis.

Substitutes Not Used: Andrej Bjelajac, Steban Lopera, Alex Parvu, Colby Quiñones, JD Gunn.

New York City FC II: Tomas Romero; Matthew Leong (Alexander Hauschild 69'), Klevis Haxhari, Samuel Owusu; Christopher Tiao, Jake Rozhansky (Steven Bednarsky 72'), Piero Elias, Andrew Baiera; Taylor Calheira, Jonathan Jimenez, Jacob Arroyave.

Substitutes Not Used: Kofi Hope-Gund, Camil Azzam Ruiz, Alexander Yagudayev.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York City FC II

22 (10) Shots (on Target) 13 (4)

8 Blocked Shots 3

1 Saves 6

10 Corner Kicks 4

7 Offsides 1

13 Fouls 9

385 (84.7%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 524 (89.5%)

POSTGAME QUOTES: New England Revolution II 3 (4), New York City FC II 3 (3)

Revolution II Forward Liam Butts

On scoring his first professional goal in his pro debut:

Butts: "It was good. [Head coach] Richie [Williams] obviously said that I was going to play today, and I'm glad I was rostered today. He's just instilled [in me] the principles we've been working on in training and said just go out there and do what I had to do. Obviously, my job is to score goals, He just told me get in front of the box and make something happen. Luckily, Gevork [Diarbian] had a very good run, and I was just there to put it away."

On working through an injury and waiting to make his Revolution II debut:

Butts: "It's tough, obviously, but obviously it's a great staff. The training team, Richie [Williams], the coaches - they were all there for me with anything I needed, so the process was tough, but a good environment I was around, and I was just confident, happy to get back, and honestly, I've worked hard and I'm glad to be playing again."

On scoring after he'd had a previous goal ruled offside:

Butts: "I mean, it's disappointing, but at the same time, just having that chance, you kind of, in the back of your head it's like, 'I can do it again.' It happened kind of early. It's like, okay, just get myself in a similar spot and hopefully it'll happen again."

On the fight the team showed to come back from 3-1 down:

Butts: "Yeah, I think we have a pretty deep team. I think at any given moment, anybody that comes on the field is more than capable of making a difference. Today, it just happened to be me and [Eric] Klein, but it can be anybody. So, we just had to keep that belief and keep on working, and hopefully string some more wins along."

On building on his debut moving forward:

Butts: "For me, it's just getting my fitness back up and then finding my way to get a starting spot on the team, and then it's helping us get wins any way I can, whether that's coming off the bench or starting, hopefully soon."

Revolution Academy midfielder/defender Eric Klein

On scoring both his first professional goal and the winning penalty in the shootout:

Klein: "I mean, it was awesome. I was just happy to get the two points, and it was just an awesome feeling to be honest."

On developing with professional minutes while still in the Academy:

Klein: "It's been great. I mean, just adapting to the level and then playing with these guys at, obviously, a higher level, and it's been awesome, really."

On gaining experience playing several different positions:

Klein: "I think it's good for me, because playing in the back you can kind of see where I should be when I'm in the middle, and I think it's just good to just know different positions and it's good for me down the path."

On getting minutes in central midfield against NYCFC II:

Klein: "That's where I like the best, but I'll play anywhere. But it was good."

On the fightback to come back from 3-1 down:

Klein: "I think it shows a lot about the team, the character of the team that we don't stop. Obviously, we wanted three points, but we'll take two."

On the reaction of his teammates to him scoring the winning penalty:

Klein: "I think it shows what we are as a group, and that we all get along really well, and we all just root for each other. It was awesome."

